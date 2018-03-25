 The Keys And Strings Hour (More Bill Evans) Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Keys And Strings Hour (More Bill Evans) Plus New Music

By Mar 25, 2018

Jazz Unlimited  for  March 25, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  Jazz Unlimited is still not finished with the music of Bill Evans, so there will be more of it in the “Keys and Strings Hour,” played by Evans himself, Joe Pass and Toots Thielemans.  In addition, the last two hours of the show will feature new music, including a new CD by St. Louisans Dan & Rob Block with Neal Caine, vocals by Dave Tull, Diane Marino, David Murray (!) the Owen Broder Group, Laurence Hobgood and Kurt Elling, Musique Noir, and instrumentals by the George Cotsirillos quartet, Jim Rotundi, The Pierre Dorge New Jungle Orchestra, a Anat Cohen/Fred Hersch duo, the Frank Wagner Trio, solo guitar by Bill Friselll and the Orrin Evans Trio.

The Slide Show has my photos of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The Archive for this show will be available until the morning of April 2, 2018

This is a video of the Orrin Evans Trio with with Eric Revis (b) and Karriem Riggins (d) live at the Jazz Standard in 2013 playing an Evans composition called "The Answer."

Bill Evans
Joe Pass
Kurt Elling
Fred Hersch
Orrin Evans

