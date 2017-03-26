Jazz Unlimited for March 226, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.” The Keys and Strings Hour” or the quieter side of jazz will play piano music from the Storyville and Steeplechase with Mary Lou Williams, Freddie Redd, Duke Jordan, Doug Raney, Albert Dailey, Horace Parlan and Joe Bonner. New music for March will feature Lisa Parrott, an Australian saxophonist, piano duets between Bruno Canino & Enrico Pieranunzi, vocalist Virginia Schenck in a tribute to Abbey Lincoln, the Idrees Sulieman Quartet recorded in Tangier, the Mingus Big Band, the Mingus Dynasty. Howard Johnson and Gravity, Kenny Burrell & the Los Angeles Jazz Orchestra and the Pharoah Sanders Quartet recorded in Japan.

There are no photographs for this show.

The video is from a 1982 concert in Frankfurt, Germany with Pharoah Sanders (ts) and our own John Hicks (p) playing John's composition "After the Morning."