Jazz Unlimited for December 17, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour (Ornette Coleman Compositions) + New Music.” Saxophonist, composer Ornette Coleman was one of the great writers of short melodies in all of jazz history. Jazz Unlimited’s “Keys and Strings Hour” will present seven of these gems played by pianists Frank Kimbrough, Hampton Hawes, Bobo Stenson and Paul Bley. Guitarists Pat Metheny and Jeanfrancois Prins and the Modern Jazz Quartet will also be heard. The second and third hours of the show will have new music presented by our own Kent Miller, Paul Gaillorenzo, a Joshua Redman-Brad Mehldau Duo, the Dave Liebman/Mile Murley Quartet, The Airmen of Note, the French vocal-piano duo Madeleine & Salomon, the Dave Young/Terry Promane Octet, the John Stowell/Ulf Bandgren Quartet, Justin Gray & Synthesis, Matt Wilson, David Friesen and Phil Parasot.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of December 25, 2017.

Jazz Unlimited 12/17/17 Hour 1 Archive

Jazz Unlimited 12/17/17 Hour 2 Archive

Jazz Unlimited 12/17/17 Hour 3 Archive

This is a video of Ornette Coleman playing "Lonely Woman" with his son Denardo Coleman (d) and probably Gregory Cohen, Tony Falanga (b) at Jazz a Vienne in 2008.