Jazz Unlimited for June 24, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.” The Keys and Strings Hour or the quieter side of jazz will feature pianists Fats Waller, Art Tatum, Keith Jarrett, Erroll Garner, Chick Corea, Red Garland, Mary Lou Williams, John Lewis and Sun Ra. New music for June will feature Tucker Antell, Grant Green, the Uptown Jazz Tentette, Bruce Barth & Tomoko Ohno, the Kobe Watkins Grouptet, Aaron Schragge & Ben Monder, Phil Haynes groups “Not Fast Food” and “Free Country,” the Andrew Rathbun Large Ensemble, Matt Penman and Joshua Breakstone.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is the Erroll Garner Trio playing his signature tune, "Misty" in a TV studio in Belgium. Notice the bass players closeness to Garner. He was watching his left hand because Garner could playanything in all 12 keys and he never knew which key was coming up!