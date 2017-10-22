 The Keys And Strings Hour (Thelonious Monk Compositions) Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
The Keys And Strings Hour (Thelonious Monk Compositions) Plus New Music

By 19 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for October 22, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The quieter side of jazz will present an hour of compositions of Thelonious Monk played by pianists including Monk himself, the Monk’s Music Trio, Jay McShann & John Hicks, Jessica Williams, guitarist Joshua Breakstone and sung by Judy Niemack. New music from Ella Fitzgerald, saxophonists Grace Kelly & Idit Schner, Dial and Oats, the Gabriel Alegria Afro-Peruvian Sextet, Ernesto Cervini and Turboprop, Corey Christiansen, the Rick Davies Thugtet, the Guilhem Fluzat Trio, the Bob Ferrell Big Band and Rudresh Mahanthappa will be presented in the noisier final two hours of Jazz Unlimited.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This video is a version of "I Mean You" live from Salle Player i Paris by Thelonious Monk (p) Charlie Rouse (ts) Nate Hylegund (b) and Paris Wright (d) in 1969.

Thelonious Monk
John Hicks
Ella Fitzgerald
Jessica Williams
Vijay Iyer

