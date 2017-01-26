Krewson amasses the most cash for primary battle to be St. Louis' next mayor

By 2 minutes ago

St. Louis mayoral candidate Lyda Krewson appears to be heading into the final stretch of the primary contest with a huge financial edge over her Democratic rivals.

Krewson’s latest report, filed  Thursday, shows the 28th Ward alderman  with $576,199.41 in the bank.  She began running TV ads on Wednesday, and a spokesman says she will be running the ads until the March 7 primary. About a quarter of Krewson's money was raised just during the last three weeks.

Her closest financial competitor may be Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, who reported $254,529.68 on hand.

Credit dleafy | sxc.hu

Alderman Antonio French reported only $209.88 in the bank.

The other two major Democratic contenders – City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Jeffery Boyd – appeared to have missed the 5 p.m. deadline for filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Candidates can mail in reports, but their postmarks can be no later than the day before the deadline.

Boyd filed an optional report about a week ago, which showed him with about $34,000 in the bank. Jones did not file that optional report, due Jan. 17, so her campaign finances are unknown.

The contenders' bank accounts are key now, because it shows how much they have to spend on any TV or radio ads during the final weeks of the campaign. French's report shows that he already has amassed a debt of close to $40,000. Krewson reported no debt, while Reed reported a debt of $13,000.

Although there are a handful of Republican and Green Party candidates for mayor, the Democratic victor in the March primary is expected to have a huge edge, since the bulk of the city's voters cast Democratic ballots. That's even true of Republican-leaning voters, when it comes to contests for city offices.

Tags: 
Lyda Krewson
Lewis Reed
Jeffrey Boyd
Antonio French

Related Content

In race for mayor, Krewson picks up police union endorsement

By Dec 21, 2016
Mayoral hopeful Lyda Krewson, the 28th Ward alderman, selects the number that will set her position on the March 2017 ballot at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners on November 28, 2016.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Police Officers Association has endorsed Alderman Lyda Krewson, D-28th Ward, for mayor.

"This particular election is probably one of the most important that we're going to see here in the last decade," union president Joe Steiger said at the Wednesday afternoon announcement. "As police officers, it's extremely important to us, with the rising violent crime here in St. Louis. Lyda was, by far, the candidate that was most friendly with law enforcement."

Reed enters fray to become St. Louis' next mayor

By Aug 9, 2016
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed announced on Tuesday he's making another bid for mayor.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is hoping the second time is the charm.

Reed announced on Tuesday morning that he would join the wide-open scramble to be St. Louis’ mayor. The three-term Democratic citywide officeholder ran for the post in 2013 and lost to Mayor Francis Slay.

Krewson enters potentially crowded race to succeed Slay as St. Louis' next mayor

By Jun 14, 2016
Alderman Lyda Krewson
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Alderman Lyda Krewson jumped into the wide-open race for St. Louis mayor, promising to bring her mixture of legislative and fiscal experience to the city’s top job.

Politically Speaking: Reed makes case to become St. Louis' next mayor

By & Jan 11, 2017
Lewis Reed January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

It’s an odd-numbered year after a presidential election. And you know what that means? It’s time for a rough and tumble race for St. Louis mayor.

This isn’t any ordinary election. Because Mayor Francis Slay isn’t running for a fifth term, a big field of candidates have signed up to succeed him.

We’ve invited mayoral candidates to visit the Politically Speaking podcasts so they can give a lengthier view of their opinions on major city issues.

Politically Speaking: Boyd banks on aldermanic experience to propel mayoral bid

By , & Jan 23, 2017
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, January 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann and Jenny Simeone welcome St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd to the program for the first time.

Boyd is one of seven Democratic candidates vying to succeed Francis Slay and become St. Louis’ next mayor. We've scheduled interviews with all of them. 

Politically Speaking: Alderman French on how mayoral bid is about building up city neighborhoods

By , & Jan 25, 2017
Alderman Antonio French, January 2017
David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jenny Simeone and Rachel Lippmann are pleased to welcome Alderman Antonio French to show for the first time.

The 21st Ward alderman is one of seven Democratic candidates running to succeed St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. 