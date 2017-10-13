 Krewson's appointment of long-time judge hailed by supporters and foes | St. Louis Public Radio

Krewson's appointment of long-time judge hailed by supporters and foes

By 7 minutes ago
  • St. Louis Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards talks to reporters on Friday after being appointed as the city's public safety director.
    St. Louis Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards talks to reporters on Friday after being appointed as the city's public safety director.
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson selected a nationally-renowned judge to head the city’s public safety agency, which oversees the police and fire departments.

Judge Jimmie Edwards’ appointment drew widespread praise, including from elected officials who have been supportive of the protests over former police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Edwards has been a circuit court judge for roughly 25 years. He was profiled in People magazine for his role in founding Innovative Concept Academy, a school for children who have run afoul of the law. In his new role, Edwards will oversee the city’s police, fire, building inspection and corrections departments — which have roughly 3,350 city employees.

 

“I’ve seen the very worst of our city. I’ve seen the very best of our city,” said Edwards during an impromptu news conference at a downtown hotel. “And so, I’m up to any challenge. There’s nothing that I believe I’m confronted with at this time that would make me second think of taking the position of public safety director.”

Edwards replaces Charlene Dekeen. She was effectively serving in an interim capacity as Krewson searched for a permanent replacement for Richard Gray, who Krewson said retired a few months ago.

Krewson said Edwards will play a major role in finding a permanent replacement for former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson, who resigned in April. Lawrence O’Toole has served as interim chief, and demonstrators have criticized how he’s handled protests since Stockley’s acquittal.

“I think there is no one better suited in this community to take on the challenges of public safety,” Krewson said.

Members of the Board of Aldermen praised Krewson for selecting Edwards — including elected officials who have disagreed with the mayor in recent months.

“I think that Judge Edwards has really proven himself to understand what wholistic public safety looks like beyond just an ‘arrest and incarcerate’ model,” said Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward. “I see somebody like Judge Edwards that would be working with the Department of Health and Human Services in recognizing that we can’t just look at public safety in a vacuum.”

At least two people who ran against Krewson for mayor, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, also gave their backing for Edward’s appointment.

“I think he comes with a very well rounded set of experiences: Life experiences, technical experiences legal experiences,” Boyd said. “I’m really excited about it.”

With St. Louis’ police department under heavy scrutiny since the Stockley decision, Edwards said he’s not afraid to help facilitate major changes.

“When there’s calm, I think we’ll have the ability to talk. When folks are yelling and screaming, nobody listens,” he said. “I am ready for this challenge. I think together, we can make a difference. I mean, I am law and order. I spent 25 years supporting police officers. And I intend to support police officers. But at the same time, I understand that sometimes they don’t get it right. And when they don’t get it right, we need to correct it.”

Board wants O’Toole to talk

Meanwhile, members of the Board of Aldermen approved by voice vote a resolution calling for Interim Police Chief O’Toole to appear before the public safety committee.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus said she wants to question O’Toole about police department practices in response to protesters. That includes why police decided to arrest more than 100 people in downtown St. Louis in mid-September.

“We’re representative of our communities,” said Tyus, D-1st Ward. “So, we ask the questions for our community that they want to be asked.”

While Tyus’ resolution passed out of the public safety committee by an overwhelming margin, it did elicit opposition from Alderman Joe Vacarro.

“If you ask me, it was a stunt,” said Vacarro, D-23rd Ward. “I stand in opposition to this only because we don’t need a resolution to get the chief here.”

St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Schron Jackson said in an e-mail O'Toole hasn't seen Tyus' resolution — and hasn't been invited to appear before the public safety committee.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
Jimmie Edwards
Lyda Krewson
Megan Green
Jeffrey Boyd
Sharon Tyus
Joe Vaccaro
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Larry O'Toole
Jason Stockley

Related Content

Fathers' Support Center And SLATE Receive $2M In Grants To Fund Job Training Opportunities

By Jul 16, 2013
Erin Williams

 

Ex-criminal offenders in the St. Louis region will get assistance in finding jobs through two new grants from the Department of Labor.

The Fathers' Support Center received a $1.4 million grant, and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment is working with the Center to create more job training opportunities for former felons. The “Training to Work – Adult Reentry” grant will fund job training through Ranken Technical College.

What happened when: A day-by-day look at protests throughout the St. Louis region

By 51 minutes ago
Protesters chant outside Busch Stadium during a Cardinals game on Sept. 29.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On Sept. 15, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson ruled that former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Protesters go to mostly white St. Charles to deplore Stockley verdict, call for freedom

By & Sep 22, 2017
Two men confront a crowd of demonstrators during a protest Friday night in St. Charles. It was the eighth day of protests following the not-guilty verdict of white ex-St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on first-degree murder charges.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

One week after a judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley of murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith, protesters continued their push for change, taking their message Friday to the mostly white city of St. Charles.

Want to understand what’s behind protests in St. Louis? Here’s a reading list

By Oct 10, 2017
Kris Kleindienst, co-owner of Left Bank Books, stand next to the ResiSTL display table.
Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

The protests in St. Louis over the last three weeks have topped the news almost daily.

Even for those who stay up on what’s happening, there may be questions about how this came to pass again, just three years after race-related protests in Ferguson.

Delving into St. Louis’ history of racial division and relations between police and black people can seem overwhelming. St. Louis Public Radio’s Maria Altman set out to make a reading list with recommendations from people who are used to being asked.