Lambert airport is preparing for its name change next year

Visitors to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport can expect to see signs with the airport’s new name sometime in late January. The change will flip the name of airport founder Albert Bond Lambert with the name of the city — to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said the goal is to emphasize the airport’s geographic location — which will help in marketing and outreach efforts — while continuing to recognize the legacy of Lambert who started the airport nearly 100 years ago.

St. Louis residents will probably notice little change when they go to the airport because fewer signs will be affected than people might expect, she said.

“So much of our signage doesn’t have the official airport name. We have tons of signage out here, but it’s limited to directional signage or maybe the airlines' usage of it,’’ Hamm-Niebruegge said.

The airport’s three letter designation code will remain the same: S-T-L.

The name change was approved by the mayor and board of aldermen in October. An airport working group had proposed “St. Louis International Airport at Lambert Field,” but St. Louis aviation buffs and descendants of Lambert objected.

Hamm-Niebruegge said the new name keeps Lambert prominent, while allowing the airport to adopt a more cohesive and global marketing platform.

“I think it is important to not forget the history and who he was and his role in aviation, as well as in the airport,’’ she said. “The name change was never about forgetting that. The name change was to unify this airport with the region and tie those two together.’’

