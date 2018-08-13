 Latest report finds progress in Ferguson municipal court | St. Louis Public Radio

Latest report finds progress in Ferguson municipal court

  • Ferguson courthouse
    A report from Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway finds progress in the Ferguson muncipal court, shown here in a file photo.
    Bill Greenblatt | UPI | file photo

A report from Missouri's Auditor Nicole Galloway finds the city of Ferguson has made important changes to its municipal court.

But the audit, released Monday, also found city officials still have not taken action to secure and repair damaged court documents.

"While there is still work that needs to be done, efforts are underway to address the audit findings and implement better processes moving forward,” Galloway said in a written statement. Ferguson officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Galloway found that Ferguson has put in place more checks and balances to ensure that the right people are handling money and making changes to court cases. The city, along with the Department of Justice, has developed procedures for court staff, and is working to making sure everyone is properly trained.

But Galloway’s review found the city still isn’t documenting all the warrants it issued. And she was most concerned that non-court employees could still access court records from cases earlier than 2014. In addition, the city had not taken any steps to repair documents that were damaged when the ceiling of the municipal garage where they were stored leaked. In 2016, Galloway’s office paid to remediate mold and damage of some records in order to be able to conduct its first audit.

Monday’s report is a follow-up to a 2017 review that found a court in “disarray.” The initial audit — one of a series of reviews of municipal courts in the wake of Michael Brown’s death in 2014 — accused the city of levying thousands of dollars in illegal fees and having lax supervision of people handling the money.

Ferguson officials at the time called the report unfair, noting that it covered a period before the city agreed to make substantial changes to its municipal court to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit.

