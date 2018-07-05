 Latest ‘We Live Here’ episode looks at gentrification in small St. Louis community | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Latest ‘We Live Here’ episode looks at gentrification in small St. Louis community

By 1 hour ago
  • Doris Fiddmont Frazier, center, and other parishioners worship at Union Baptist Church, a fixture in Westland Acres.
    File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Those familiar with St. Louis neighborhoods are probably also familiar with the concept of gentrification. The latest episode of the We Live Here podcast, “Paved over Histories”, tackles this issue with its eye on the west St. Louis County community of Westland Acres.

“In St. Louis there [are] a lot of conversations about historic black communities that have been lost, and we thought this one [Westland Acres] was really interesting because it exists right now, and they’re fighting to not go down the path as some of these other communities that have been paved over, so to speak,” St. Louis Public Radio’s Kameel Stanley said in a conversation with host Don Marsh on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Stanley, a co-host/producer of We Live Here, explained gentrification is exemplified with the former neighborhoods of Mill Creek Valley, Laclede Town and Meacham Park.

“They don’t want to become like some other neighborhoods in the St. Louis region where they’re talked about, they’re mourned … The area where that Target and Trader Joe’s is in Brentwood – that used to be a middle class black neighborhood.”

As the fate of Westland Acres is currently undecided, Stanley said, “We don’t really know what’s gonna happen next.”

 

New episode of ‘We Live Here’ traces legacy of gated communities, street barriers in Gateway City

By Jun 21, 2018
The history of the region’s closed streets comes into sharp focus in the latest episode of St. Louis Public Radio’s “We Live Here” podcast.
Tim Lloyd | St. Louis Public Radio

Featuring everything from wrought-iron gates to concrete balls, restricted streets are a common characteristic in some St. Louis-area neighborhoods. That’s by design – and not just in an architectural sense.

“The first gated street in St. Louis was Benton Place, which is in Lafayette Square,” St. Louis Public Radio’s Tim Lloyd said Thursday in conversation with host Don Marsh on St. Louis on the Air. “It was built just after the Civil War … the wealthy elite in St. Louis were not happy with where they were living, mostly in the urban core at that time.”

Latest episode of ‘We Live Here’ breaks down purposefulness of housing segregation

By Jun 7, 2018
The latest "We Live Here" episode features an interview with the author of “Color of Law,” Richard Rothstein.
Stefan Steinbauer | Unsplash

Segregation in housing is a reality in metro areas all over the country, and St. Louis is far from an exception.

On Thursday’s episode of St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with We Live Here co-host/producer Kameel Stanley about the podcast’s latest episode “The Segregation Myth-buster.” The episode features an interview with the author of “Color of Law,” Richard Rothstein, who breaks down the fact that segregation is not some sort of anomaly, but rather it is imposed very purposefully through means of government institutions and policies.