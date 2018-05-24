Latest ‘We Live Here’ episode spotlights habitability, eviction issues affecting local renters

What makes a particular place a liveable one?

That’s the question at the center of “Housing Defenders,” We Live Here’s newly released episode. It explores legal issues facing St. Louis landlords and tenants and is part of the podcast’s broader focus on fair and affordable housing this season.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with We Live Here co-host/producer Tim Lloyd about why such concerns are especially relevant for renters on a local level and how several attorneys are working on their behalf to try and change things.

“There’s a reputation around the country and, I think, here locally too that St. Louis is an extremely affordable place to live, and that certainly is true if you have a decent income,” Lloyd said. “But for folks who are maybe making the minimum wage or right around there, St. Louis is still a very expensive place to live, and the ramifications of the mortgage crisis are still being felt every day by lots of folks.”

