 Latest ‘We Live Here’ episode spotlights habitability, eviction issues affecting local renters | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Latest ‘We Live Here’ episode spotlights habitability, eviction issues affecting local renters

By 2 hours ago
  • Latasha Johnson’s story is at the heart of a new “We Live Here” episode and a legal case that aims to level the playing field between Missouri tenants and landlords.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

What makes a particular place a liveable one?

That’s the question at the center of “Housing Defenders,” We Live Here’s newly released episode. It explores legal issues facing St. Louis landlords and tenants and is part of the podcast’s broader focus on fair and affordable housing this season.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with We Live Here co-host/producer Tim Lloyd about why such concerns are especially relevant for renters on a local level and how several attorneys are working on their behalf to try and change things.

“There’s a reputation around the country and, I think, here locally too that St. Louis is an extremely affordable place to live, and that certainly is true if you have a decent income,” Lloyd said. “But for folks who are maybe making the minimum wage or right around there, St. Louis is still a very expensive place to live, and the ramifications of the mortgage crisis are still being felt every day by lots of folks.”

Support for We Live Here comes from the Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise at Lindenwood University.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

We Live Here
Tim Lloyd
Housing
STLPR Talk Shows

Award-winning podcast 'We Live Here' debuts fourth season, focuses on housing

By Apr 26, 2018
City officials in Maplewood, Missouri forced Rosetta Watson from her home using a public nuisance ordinance. Watson is suing the city in federal court and her story is featured in the latest episode of We Live Here.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

We Live Here, the national-award winning podcast about race and class from St. Louis Public Radio and PRX, debuted its fourth season Thursday.  

The show, born out of the emotional turmoil and cultural upheaval of the Ferguson uprising, will break new ground this year.

Hosts Tim Lloyd and Kameel Stanley will spend the entire season exploring the intersection of race, class and housing in St. Louis, one of the nation's most segregated regions.