 Lawmakers trying to pass STEM education and treatment court bills in special session | St. Louis Public Radio

Lawmakers trying to pass STEM education and treatment court bills in special session

By 26 minutes ago
  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks at LaunchCode Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, about his desire to work with the legislature to fix two bills he vetoed earlier this year.
    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks at LaunchCode Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, about his desire to work with the legislature to fix two bills he vetoed earlier this year.
    File photo I Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s latest special legislative session is underway as House and Senate members work to revise two bills vetoed earlier this year by Gov. Mike Parson.

The legislation would promote science, technology, engineering and math curriculum, known commonly as “STEM” and expand treatment courts.

Parson vetoed the STEM bill because it appeared to favor one vendor. In a July interview with KCUR, Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, identified the vendor as Learning Blade and said the company “helped me kind of come up with some standards.”

Fitzwater is sponsoring one of two House bills during the special session to provide online STEM courses for Missouri secondary school students – the other is sponsored by Rep. Bart Korman, R-High Hill. Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, is sponsoring a companion bill in the Senate.

“I was in support of Parson’s veto when I found out that the STEM language was too narrowly drawn,” Libla said. “That has been changed quite some to allow most anybody that’s wanting to provide educational online instruction.”

Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, said she supports STEM education, but questions using a special session to do it.

“I just don’t see how individuals in this chamber can do away with waste and reduce waste, when I actually believe that what we’re doing today we could have done it in January and fast-paced it by way of an emergency clause,” she said.

Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff.
Credit Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

But Libla said acting now would send a positive message to high-tech companies that may consider moving to Missouri: “It should have been done years ago.”

Lawmakers will also consider legislation to expand treatment courts during the special session. Parson vetoed an earlier version after it was expanded to include rules regarding abandoned property and the retirement of judges. He vetoed the bill over concerns it violates the state constitution’s single-subject rule.

One of the STEM bills and a treatment court bill are scheduled for public hearings Tuesday afternoon by two separate House committees. They’re also expected to vote on both bills after the hearings.

On Wednesday, the House and Senate will hold their annual veto session, but lawmakers are not expected to try and override Parson’s vetoes of the original STEM and treatment court bills. They may instead consider overriding some of Parson’s line-item vetoes he made to the state budget.

Parson also vetoed a resolution that called for a statue of Thomas Hart Benton, located in the U.S. Capitol, to be replaced by a statue of President Harry S Truman. Parson said the copy of the resolution delivered to his office named Thomas Hart Benton the artist and muralist, while the statue in Washington, D.C., is of his great-great uncle, U.S. Senator Thomas Hart Benton.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Special Session
Mike Parson
Top Stories
STEM education
2018 Missouri legislature

Related Content

Missouri special session begins to fix 2 bills vetoed by Parson

By 11 hours ago
Missouri Capitol
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

State lawmakers return to the Missouri Capitol on Monday for a special session designed to pass two pieces of legislation vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.

And Wednesday they’re scheduled to hold their annual veto session, which may be relatively short and quiet.

Politically Speaking: Detailing next week’s special session — and a proposed gas tax hike

By & Sep 7, 2018
Gov. Mike Parson greets students at Ranken Technical College during a day-long tour of St. Louis on Sept. 7, 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin joins Jason Rosenbaum to talk about Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to call a special session.

The GOP chief executive wants the legislature to pass two bills he vetoed dealing with expanding STEM education and drug courts. Unlike previous special sessions, lawmakers of both parties agree with the ideas — and could approve the new legislation in fairly short order.

Parson touts working with lawmakers to adjust 2 bills he vetoed

By Sep 4, 2018
File photo I Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

During a statewide tour on Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he wants work with lawmakers to fix two bills during next week’s special session.

Parson vetoed a bill to increase STEM education in high school and another to expand alternative prosecution for drug abusers, known as drug courts. Despite the vetoes, Parson is making it clear he still supports the spirit of the laws and would rather see them reshaped than overridden by lawmakers as currently written.