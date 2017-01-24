Legal Roundtable: Discussing the First Amendment, the future of the Affordable Care Act and more

Related Program: 
On Tuesday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returned to address pressing issues of the law.

Listen to the discussion here:

Joining the panel this time around:

  • William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
  • Rachel Sachs, J.D., Associate Professor of Law, Washington University
  • Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Of the many issues the panel discussed:

The future of the Affordable Care Act under President Donald Trump 

First Amendment issues, particularly focusing on Buzzfeed and the unverified dossier

SCOTUS to hear Missouri case on state money going to a religious institution

President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments

A proposed St. Louis ordinance that would bar employers and landlords from discriminating against women who are pregnant, use contraception or have an abortion

