Legal Roundtable: Discussing the First Amendment, the future of the Affordable Care Act and more

On Tuesday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returned to address pressing issues of the law.

Listen to the discussion here:

Three legal experts discuss pressing issues of the law in 2017 with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

Joining the panel this time around:

William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Rachel Sachs, J.D., Associate Professor of Law, Washington University

Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Of the many issues the panel discussed:

The future of the Affordable Care Act under President Donald Trump

First Amendment issues, particularly focusing on Buzzfeed and the unverified dossier

SCOTUS to hear Missouri case on state money going to a religious institution

President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments

A proposed St. Louis ordinance that would bar employers and landlords from discriminating against women who are pregnant, use contraception or have an abortion

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.