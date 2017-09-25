Legal Roundtable: Discussing the Stockley verdict, protests and the First Amendment

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, our monthly Legal Roundtable reconvened to discuss pressing issues of the law.

This month, we focused on St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson’s decision to find Jason Stockley, who is white, not guilty of murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.

We also discussed the ensuing protest and issues of the First Amendment, the upcoming session of the Supreme Court of the United States (starting Oct. 2), among other topics.

Joining the program for discussion:

William Freivogel, J.D., professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Greg Magarian, J.D., professor of law, Washington University School of Law

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students, Washington University

Listen to the full discussion:

