 Legal Roundtable dives into Cohen, Manafort convictions | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Legal Roundtable dives into Cohen, Manafort convictions

By 20 minutes ago
  • From left, Mark Smith, Brenda Talent and Bill Freivogel joined host Don Marsh for this month’s Legal Roundtable discussion.
    From left, Mark Smith, Brenda Talent and Bill Freivogel joined host Don Marsh for this month’s Legal Roundtable discussion.
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, the monthly Legal Roundtable convened to discuss current legal news locally and nationally. The recent national court proceedings involving Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort started off the conversation, which evolved from there to touch on topics including the election of Wesley Bell as St. Louis County prosecutor, opioids and district gerrymandering.

A panel of legal experts joined host Don Marsh including:

  • Bill Freivogel, J.D., professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University
  • Brenda Talent, J.D., CEO of the Show-Me Institute

“None of the allegations [against Manafort] relate to issues related to the president,” Talent said. “On the other hand, Cohen’s guilty plea does implicate the president in a possible campaign finance violation. And so that plea was one I think that got a lot of people’s attention.”

In regards to the upset victory of Bell over Bob McCullough for the county prosecutor’s seat, Freivogel admitted that he did not see it coming.

“I was just stunned by the result. Winning and winning big,” Freivogel said. “I mean it shows that the reform movement that grew out of the events of Ferguson and Black Lives Matter has a lot of power.”

The topic of Ferguson transitioned from Bell to the recent report released by Forward Through Ferguson. The report details 47 calls to action that were identified in 2015, and while all experienced some amount of implementation, only five were entirely achieved.

“They’ve made it very clear that they don’t want this to be just something on the shelf,” Smith said. “They’re looking at it and trying to show where things are happening, but it’s going to be tough because you’ve got all these disparate actors who need to come together.”

Listen to the full conversation:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Legal roundtable
Wesley Bell
Forward Through Ferguson
William Freivogel
Mark Smith
Brenda Talent

Related Content

Post-Ferguson group cites need for policy changes for racial equity 4 years after Brown’s death

By Aug 8, 2018
The Rev. Carlton Lee, right, speaks at a rally in 2014 with Michael Brown Sr., left, and Lezley McSpadden, center.
File Photo |Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Forward Through Ferguson has called for improvement in several areas to establish greater racial equity within St. Louis.

The non-profit released its first The State of the Report scoring where the region is on the 47 signature calls to action first identified by the Ferguson Commission in 2015. The latest report found that all 47 priorities have experienced some level of implementation, but only five of those had been achieved.

A few years in, ongoing work of Forward Through Ferguson still urgent – and difficult

By Aug 9, 2018
Forward Through Ferguson catalysts (from left) Yinka Faleti, Karishma Furtado and David Dwight discussed their organization’s newly released assessment of progress toward racial equity in the St. Louis region.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

For members of the Forward Through Ferguson team, the past few years have been full of work that feels important and exciting – and also excruciatingly slow.

The organization this week unveiled its “State of the Report,” a tool that aims to quantitatively track progress toward racial equity in light of the initial Ferguson Commission, and in only five of 47 key areas does the data suggest significant change thus far.

“There’s definitely frustration in [the ongoing work] and always a hope that things can be more urgent,” David Dwight, senior strategy and partnerships catalyst, said on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air. “At the same time, I think we’ve had to find excitement in those who are implementing the calls to action from the report [and] to see the way that our region has taken on racial equity.”

Forward Through Ferguson sets sights on 2039 for equality in metro St. Louis

By Apr 26, 2018
People protest against the criminalization of poverty in downtown St. Louis in on July 21, 2016.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Forward Through Ferguson is encouraging locals to imagine a St. Louis devoid of racial inequity by the year 2039.

That year will mark 25 years since the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

The non-profit group released a preliminary action plan on Wednesday, in which community leaders and residents considered benchmark goals for the next three years. A full report will be available in June.