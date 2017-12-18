 Legal Roundtable: Panel addresses sexual harassment in the workplace, sports betting and travel ban | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Legal Roundtable: Panel addresses sexual harassment in the workplace, sports betting and travel ban

By 17 hours ago
    (L-R)Legal experts Donna Harper, William Freivogel and Mark Smith address current issues of the law.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh addressed pressing issues of the law with a panel of legal experts.

Joining the discussion:

  • Donna Harper, J.D., partner at Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C.
  • William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., associate Vice Chancellor of Students at Washington University

The issues the panel discussed:

  • Sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination in the workplace

Listen to the full discussion: 

