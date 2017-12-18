Legal Roundtable: Panel addresses sexual harassment in the workplace, sports betting and travel ban

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh addressed pressing issues of the law with a panel of legal experts.
Joining the discussion:
- Donna Harper, J.D., partner at Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C.
- William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
- Mark Smith, J.D., associate Vice Chancellor of Students at Washington University
The issues the panel discussed:
- Sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination in the workplace
- Supreme Court’s ruling on sports betting
- Supreme Court’s ruling on latest travel ban
- The oral arguments in the Supreme Court wedding cake case
- The ruling on Wilson’s grand juror request
- Supreme Court’s ruling on whether police have to get a search warrant in order to obtain cellphone location information
- A circuit judge’s ruling that St. Louis court has jurisdiction in a multi-plaintiff lawsuit alleging that talcum powder in Johnson & Johnson’s products caused ovarian cancer.
Listen to the full discussion:
