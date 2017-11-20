Legal Roundtable: St. Louis police actions, sexual harassment allegations, taking on Google, more

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with three legal experts about some of the latest issues of local interest pertaining to the law.

Joining him for the discussion were:

William Freivogel, J.D., Professor, School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University – Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Michael-John Voss, J.D., Co-Founder, Director of Operations, ArchCity Defenders, Inc.

Topics addressed by the panel include:

St. Louis on the Air's Legal Roundtable discussion for November 2017

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.