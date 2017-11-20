Legal Roundtable: St. Louis police actions, sexual harassment allegations, taking on Google, more

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with three legal experts about some of the latest issues of local interest pertaining to the law.
Joining him for the discussion were:
- William Freivogel, J.D., Professor, School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
- Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University
- Michael-John Voss, J.D., Co-Founder, Director of Operations, ArchCity Defenders, Inc.
Topics addressed by the panel include:
- The passage of Proposition P earlier this month providing for a pay raise for St. Louis police officers and firefighters
- A recent federal judge’s ruling that calls for St. Louis police to immediately change how they handle protests
- The underfunding of public defenders across Missouri
- Sexual harassment and/or abuse charges against Al Franken, Roy Moore, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump
- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s subpoena seeking information from Google
- ArchCity Defenders lawsuit against the city of St. Louis saying conditions at its Medium Security Institution violate the rights of inmates
