Legal Roundtable takes closer look at latest national, local matters in the spotlight

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, the monthly Legal Roundtable got underway as host Don Marsh delved into a variety of recent local and national stories pertaining to the law.

The discussion touched on regional matters including the selection of a new attorney general in Missouri and the impact of the passage of Amendment 2 as well as current events on the federal level involving President Trump.

Joining Marsh for in-depth analysis were Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University; William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; and Susan Appleton, the Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law at Washington University.

Listen to the discussion:

