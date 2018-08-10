 Lezley McSpadden announces campaign for Ferguson City Council | St. Louis Public Radio

Lezley McSpadden announces campaign for Ferguson City Council

By 1 hour ago
  • Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, stands near the memorial to her son on August 10, 2018 to announce that she will run for Ferguson City Council. Aug. 10, 2018
    Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, stands near the memorial to her son on Friday to announce that she will run for Ferguson City Council.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Michael Brown’s mother says she wants to transform the pain of losing her son four years ago into political action.

Lezley McSpadden stood in front of the memorial to her son on Canfield Drive Friday, surrounded by the family’s attorney and supporters, to announce a bid for Ferguson City Council.

“I know a lot of people may ask what makes me qualified,” McSpadden said. “But I’ll tell you, if a mother had to watch her son lay in the street for four and a half hours, and watch a community be completely disrespected by elected officials that we elected, what would you do? You would stand up and fight, too,” she said.

McSpadden said her platform will focus on three areas: economic equality, community policing and ensuring access to health care for Ferguson’s residents. She said she would have to see what legislation the council was already considering before she could offer details.

“But what we hear is a need for more, and for better, and when you hear those two things together, it lets you know that something is not there,” she said.

McSpadden is likely to challenge six-term council member Keith Kallstrom, a retired Air Force mechanic. Filing for the April 2019 election opens in December.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Lezley McSpadden
Michael Brown
Ferguson City Council
Top Stories

Related Content

Public has two days to comment on potential monitors of Ferguson consent decree

By Willis Ryder Arnold Jul 12, 2016
Ferguson Decree monitoring candidates respond to questions from the public
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

The four firms competing to monitor Ferguson's compliance with the Department of Justice consent decree are Ebevy YG, Lemire LLC, Squire Patton Boggs, and Police Performance Consultants.

Ferguson puts conditions on consent decree, gets angry reaction from residents

By Feb 10, 2016
Ferguson resident Angelique Kidd questions city council members as they announce amendments to the Department of Justice's proposed consent decree at meeting Tuesday night.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Faced with one of the most monumental decisions in its city’s history, the Ferguson City Council voted to attach conditions to a consent decree with the federal government.

The move is not sitting well with some of the embattled city’s residents – or the Department of Justice.

Michael Brown's mother, Lezley McSpadden, to graduate from Jennings High School

By Chris King May 23, 2017
Lezley McSpadden addressed the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans on July 2, 2016. She will receive her high school diploma from Jennings High School on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Lawrence Bryant | St. Louis American

Lezley McSpadden, the mother of the late Michael Brown Jr., will receive her high school diploma from Jennings High School on Friday, as part of the school’s 100th commencement.

McSpadden, 37, worked with Jennings School District Superintendent Art McCoy Jr. to start the Adult Education Program through which she earned her diploma as its first graduate.

“When I first met with Lezley, I wanted to help with her foundation,” McCoy told The American.

McSpadden provides an assist for Nasheed's body camera bill

By & Mallory Daily Feb 17, 2016
Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, speaks at a Wednesday press conference Lesley McSpadden. McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, wants the legislature to help expand the use of body cameras for law enforcement.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

When then-Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown, the policeman wasn’t wearing a body camera. And the uncertainty that followed provided a spark of sorts for programs to help law enforcement get the devices.

But Missouri did not pass legislation last year that would assist local police departments pay for body cameras – and provide guidelines for when footage is released. On Wednesday the issue returned with lawmakers receiving encouragement from Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown.