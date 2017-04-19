 Librarians in Fairmont City, Ferguson discuss new ways they’re supporting the community | St. Louis Public Radio
Librarians in Fairmont City, Ferguson discuss new ways they’re supporting the community

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by librarians from both sides of the river who are doing innovative work in their communities.

In Fairmont City, lll., librarians are working to serve a population that consists of 71.4 percent immigrants who speak Spanish as their first or only language. In Ferguson, Mo., the library has gathered and started a new collection on civil rights in the wake of the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

Joining the program to discuss these programs:

  • Vicky Hart, Executive Director, Mississippi Valley Library District
  • Katie Heaton, Manager, Fairmont City Library Center; Mississippi Valley Library District
  • Scott Bonner, Director, Ferguson Municipal Public Library

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

