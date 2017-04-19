Librarians in Fairmont City, Ferguson discuss new ways they’re supporting the community

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by librarians from both sides of the river who are doing innovative work in their communities.

In Fairmont City, lll., librarians are working to serve a population that consists of 71.4 percent immigrants who speak Spanish as their first or only language. In Ferguson, Mo., the library has gathered and started a new collection on civil rights in the wake of the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

Joining the program to discuss these programs:

Vicky Hart, Executive Director, Mississippi Valley Library District

Katie Heaton, Manager, Fairmont City Library Center; Mississippi Valley Library District

Scott Bonner, Director, Ferguson Municipal Public Library

Listen:

