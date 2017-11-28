Listen: Public forum examines 2-year budget impasse in Illinois

NPR Illinois (WUIS) in Springfield hosted a series of public forums in 11 locations around the state to address the continuing fallout over the budget impasse in Illinois.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we aired excerpts of the final forum co-hosted by St. Louis Public Radio to take a look at the issues and how the state can move forward. It was held before an audience on Nov. 16 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The panel was moderated by WUIS news director Sean Crawford and included:

Jonathan Becker, executive director of Senior Services Plus

Debra Moore, Ph.D., director of administration of St. Clair County

Art Ryan, superintendent of Cahokia Unit School District 187

AARP sponsored this event. AARP is a nonprofit, social welfare organization with a membership of nearly 38 million that focuses on issues including health care, employment and income security, and protection from financial abuse.

