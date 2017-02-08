Listening with Amazon Alexa

Owners of Amazon Alexa devices can enjoy hands-free listening to St. Louis Public Radio in a few different ways.

St. Louis Public Radio Newscast:

We've released a "flash briefing" that allows you to listen to the St. Louis Public Radio regional newscast each day or hour by simply saying, "Alexa, what's in the news?"

You can activate this skill by going to your Alexa app, choosing "Skills," and searching for "St. Louis Public Radio." Here's a quick video that shows how the activation process appears on your device.

Listening to our live streaming audio:

To listen to St. Louis Public Radio's live stream of 90.7 FM say, "Alexa, listen to St. Louis Public Radio." You can also listen to "Jazz KWMU 2," "Classical KWMU 3," or "The Bridge WQUB 2."

If you have any questions about listening to St. Louis Public Radio on different devices, please let us know.