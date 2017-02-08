Listening with Amazon Alexa

By 1 minute ago

Credit STLPR Newscast on Amazon Alexa devices

Owners of Amazon Alexa devices can enjoy hands-free listening to St. Louis Public Radio in a few different ways.

St. Louis Public Radio Newscast:

We've released a "flash briefing" that allows you to listen to the St. Louis Public Radio regional newscast each day or hour by simply saying, "Alexa, what's in the news?"

You can activate this skill by going to your Alexa app, choosing "Skills," and searching for "St. Louis Public Radio."  Here's a quick video that shows how the activation process appears on your device.

Listening to our live streaming audio:

To listen to St. Louis Public Radio's live stream of 90.7 FM say, "Alexa, listen to St. Louis Public Radio." You can also listen to "Jazz KWMU 2," "Classical KWMU 3," or "The Bridge WQUB 2."

If you have any questions about listening to St. Louis Public Radio on different devices, please let us know.

Tags: 
Inside St. Louis Public Radio

Related Content

History then, news now- relaunching St. Louis History in Black & White

By Sep 8, 2016
ZACK STOVALL | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

If you're looking for context behind the news of today, check out our project St. Louis History in Black & White, a compilation of interviews about civil rights and race relations in St. Louis. 

Curious Louis: How do newsrooms decide the news?

By Jan 19, 2017
Shula Neuman, St. Louis Public Radio executive editor; Chris King, St. Louis American managing editor Chris King, and Gilbert Bailon, editor, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

What makes something news? It’s a question journalists ask themselves every day.

Whether it’s a breaking story or a scheduled event, news editors and managers have to decide whether or not to cover it.

After months and months of election coverage, Don Crozier was frustrated by what he saw as sensationalism and bias in the media. He worried that news had become too focused on entertainment or shock in the hunt for clicks and shares.

Crozier wanted to learn more about how news directors make decisions, so he turned to St. Louis Public Radio’s Curious Louis.

1A begins airing on St. Louis Public Radio today

By Jan 2, 2017
Stephen Voss/Courtesy of WAMU

As we say a fond farewell to Diane Rehm we also welcome the new program 1A to the St. Louis Public Radio airwaves, airing Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A message from St. Louis Public Radio's general manager

By Nov 15, 2016

Dear STLPR Friends,

Whatever you are feeling about the results of last week's historic elections, one truth remains: fact-based journalism is as important to our democracy as it has ever been. For more than 18 months, St. Louis Public Radio has provided the most comprehensive coverage of election issues and events at every level of the ballot for hundreds of thousands of listeners in our region and beyond. 