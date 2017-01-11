Listing a bee as "endangered" could challenge the way we grow crops and use land

By 38 minutes ago
  • The rusty patched bumble bee pollinating a flower.
    The rusty patched bumble bee.
    Christy Stewart | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For the first time, federal wildlife authorities this week have sought protection for a bee species under the Endangered Species Act.

The rusty patched bumblebee was once easy to find in the Midwest and eastern United States. Since the 1990s, its numbers have dropped by 87 percent, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Like many wild native bee species in the country, the bee has declined due to pesticide use, habitat loss and climate change, which has affected flowers it depends on.

"With the listing of the rusty patch as an endangered species, we're now in territory we've never been in before," said Damon Hall, a conservation scientist at Saint Louis University's Center for Sustainability. "We've crossed a threshold where it is evident that these species are in significant decline." 

The rusty patched bumblebee has a distinctive orange band on its abdomen, a feature few other bees have, said Gerardo Camilo, a bee scientist at Saint Louis University. It also pollinates many berries and vegetables people consume.

"You would find it in sunflowers and just about anything they could fit into," Camilo said. 

Bumblebees are important because unlike other bees, they perform "buzz pollination," in which they shake their abdomens in a very rapid manner as soon as they hit the flower. The motion causes the pollen to "explode" onto the bee's abdomen. 

Associate Professor Gerardo Camilo, of Saint Louis University's biology department, shows off a microscope used to study different bees at his campus lab.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

"Flowers that require buzz pollination cannot be as efficiently pollinated by any other type of bee," Camilo said. 

The rusty patch bumblebee's presence has especially dropped in rural areas.

Mike Arduser, a retired natural history biologist for the Missouri Department Conservation, said the bee's colony must grow from the spring until early fall and require hundreds of acres full of flowering resources to support themselves and the next generation. The spread of monocultures, or planting one crop over many acres, will hurt bees. 

"So if you have a landscape that has a lot of fescue, a lot of corn, soybeans and not many flowering plants that are useful to bumblebees, that means that there won't be as many bumblebees around because there just isn't enough food to support them," Arduser said. 

Hall said the bee's addition to the Endangered Species Act list gives it a chance to avoid extinction. 

"Now we have to consider this species' habitat whenever we use federal dollars for any project within its range," he said. "So yeah, I think recovery is possible." 

The Fish and Wildlife Service recommends that people plant more native flowers to help raise the rusty patch bumblebee's numbers. That approach and others were also a part of an initiative Camilo and Hall conducted to educate local gardeners about ways that they can help pollinators.

"I think what's important is beginning to think about what recovery looks like for other related species that are a having a hard time with the way we are using our land," Hall said.

Follow Eli on Twitter @StoriesByEli.

Tags: 
Bees
Pollinators
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Endangered Species Act
Top Stories

Related Content

SLU scientists study wild bees to learn why they prefer cities as habitats

By Oct 29, 2016
A metallic green sweat bee sits in a case among other species at Associate Professor Gerardo Camilo's Saint Louis University lab.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In a community garden in central St. Louis, Saint Louis University biologist Gerardo Camilo walked methodically, scanning the plants while holding a butterfly net. Then, he stopped and stared intently at a patch of impatiens. 

He was pursuing a bee that was weaving in between the stems of the flowers. In one fell swoop, he swung the net down and clutched the net with a fist to trap the bee inside. He examined his captive with a quizzical expression. 

"Wow! I have never seen this in my life," Camilo said. "What the hell are you?"

Camilo and other scientists have found that bee populations are abundant and very diverse in urban areas, compared to rural areas, a finding that could help save endangered bees, important pollinators.

Most of Missouri's native bees are thriving

By Jo Seltzer Oct 29, 2013
Coneflower bee, Andrena helianthiformis.
Mike Arduser | Missouri Department of Conservation

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: If you visit one of Missouri’s native prairies when the coneflowers are blooming, you will see plenty of bees buzzing around them. You may not realize that some of these bees are a single species that collects pollen only from the pale purple coneflower and only on native prairie. This coneflower specialist flies for just a few weeks each year, collecting the pollen to feed its offspring until the coneflower blooms again.

Monsanto To Keep Selling Pesticide-Coated Seeds EPA Says Don't Help Yields ― And May Harm Bees

By Oct 22, 2014
Ed Spevak / Saint Louis Zoo

Monsanto will continue selling soybean seeds coated with pesticides that have been linked to honey bee deaths, even though the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found the seeds do not improve yields.

The seeds in question are treated with a class of chemicals called neonicotinoids, which are chemically similar to nicotine.