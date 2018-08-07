LIVE BLOG - Primary Election 2018

Here's how tonight's live blog is going to work. We'll update this post with the latest numbers, insight from our reporters in the field, and other interesting tidbits we see along the way. The feed is in reverse chronological order, which means the newest information will be at the top of the post. Scroll down to see all our earlier coverage.

8:45 p.m. — A dive into Prop A

These results are still very early, because many of the larger counties have not yet reported numbers, but the opposition to so-called “right to work” is spread across the state, including in some counties that went heavily for President Trump in 2016.

For example, in Franklin County, just southwest of St. Louis, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 23,000 votes, but Proposition A is losing by a 3-1 margin. In Lafayette County, near Kansas City, Trump won by nearly 7,000 votes, but Proposition A is losing by 3,000 or so votes.

That’s firing up the crowd at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 hall in south St. Louis. Lucas Geisler, with the ABC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri, posted this video.

David Kovaluk spotted St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson keeping tabs on the results.

And with the AP calling the U.S. Senate races for incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley, the Missouri attorney general, McCaskill has challenged Hawley to four town-hall style debates.

8:20 p.m. — County absentees show tight races

We finally have the absentee numbers from St. Louis County, and while it’s still very early, some incumbents may have a tough road ahead of them.

In the Democratic race for county excecutive, Steve Stenger leads Mark Mantovani by 532 votes

Wesley Bell has a very slim (99-vote) lead on Bob McCulloch in the county prosecutor race

Lisa Clancy is up almost 2-1 on Pat Dolan

Lacy Clay is up over Cori Bush by the same margin

By a four-vote margin, voters in Hanley Hills are so far supporting the dissolution of their city

Bell presents McCulloch’s toughest challenge since his early elections. Reporter Abigail Censky, at McCulloch’s party at the Village Bar in Des Peres, says the crowd is paying tribute to his long tenure in office by hanging photos from 1991 (his first year in office) throughout the venue, including one “under a boar's head outside of the men's room.”

8 p.m. — City absentees and early scenes

Here’s what we’re seeing early in the city of St. Louis:

U.S. Rep Lacy Clay, D-University City, holds a large lead (65 percent to 29 percent) over Cori Bush

Steve Butz, a pro-life Democrat from south St. Louis, leads his opponent Travis Estes in the 81st District

Proposition 1, a no-tax-increase bond for things like fire trucks, is winning with 76 percent of the vote

That wide margin could become very important later on. The city charter says bond issues require approval by two-thirds of the voters. However, the city counselor’s office has recently taken the position that state law trumps city law, and therefore bond issues require just 57 percent (four-sevenths). Any number between 57 percent and 67 percent will likely lead to a lawsuit.

David Kovaluk snapped this shot at the union hall of Sheet Metal Workers Local 36, where opponents of Proposition A have gathered.

Reporter Chad Davis says the Mark Mantovani party at the Frontenac Hilton has a very “business-casual vibe."

7:30 p.m. — Early results

The Missouri Secretary of State’s office has posted its first returns. It’s a small percentage, with just 22 of the state’s more than 3,200 precincts reporting.

Josh Hawley is winning big over his Republican challengers to take on Claire McCaskill, pulling in more than 50 percent of the vote in an 11-way race

Former state Rep. Paul Curtman leads his GOP rivals in the party’s primary for state auditor

Early results show Proposition A losing by a wide margin. Reporter Jason Rosenbaum, at the No on Prop A party, says he’s seen early numbers that show the measure losing even in Republican strongholds.

7:10 p.m. — Absentee voting up

Elections officials across the area say voting went smoothly, with no unusual issues. The big news so far: A spike in absentee ballots locally, and what seems to be high turnout statewide.

In the city of St. Louis, the number of people who voted absentee, in-person was up by about 400 voters from two years ago, said Gary Stoff, the Republican director of elections. Because it’s the city, the vast majority were Democratic ballots, as they always are.

Unusually, that was the case in St. Louis County too, said Eric Fey, its Democratic elections director. About 20,000 absentee ballots had been cast by Monday’s deadline, and two-thirds were Democratic. Twenty-seven percent of the absentee ballots were for Republicans, he said, with the remaining 6 percent split among nonpartisan or third party ballots. That increase could push turnout as high as 35 percent. The 4 p.m. count showed turnout at 24 percent, with some polling places above 30 percent.

Two years ago, in a presidential primary year, Fey said, 14,000 absentee ballots were cast, split almost evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

There could be several reasons for the disparity in Democratic and Republican ballots in the St. Louis County. First, there are very few competitive Republican primaries, while Democrats have competitive contests for several offices, including county executive and county prosecutor. That fact may also be leading some Republicans to pull Democratic ballots in an effort to have a say in some of those races. Finally, Proposition A, the referendum on so-called “right to work,” may have motivated the Democratic base in opposition more than the Republican base in support.

Reports from across Missouri indicate turnout is up in several jurisdictions. Will Schmitt, with the Springfield News-Leader, tweeted that officials believe turnout could be 25 percent in Greene County, with up to 50 percent in the city of Springfield. And KRCG-TV in Jefferson City reported that Boone County, which includes Columbia, Missouri, could see turnout at 30 percent.

7:00 p.m. — Polls close

Good evening everyone! It’s 7 p.m., which means the polls across Missouri have closed. If you are in line right now, you can vote.

The St. Louis Public Radio newsroom is watching all the key races tonight. They include:

Proposition A, a referendum on Missouri’s so-called “right-to-work” law

The bitter and costly contest between incumbent St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and his Democratic primary opponent Mark Mantovani

Stenger’s last ally on the St. Louis County Council, 5th District Councilman Pat Dolan, a Democrat tries to hang onto his seat against Lisa Clancy

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch faces his most serious challenge in decades from Ferguson Councilman Wesley Bell in a Democratic contest shaped by the death of Michael Brown

A skirmish in the battle over the direction of the Democratic Party, as Cori Bush takes on 17-year incumbent Lacy Clay in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District

Five Democrats vie for the right to challenge incumbent Republican Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District

Various state House and Senate races

We'll have complete coverage as the results become final. And tune in tomorrow to "St. Louis on the Air" for all of the analysis and context.