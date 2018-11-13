Local author expands, updates illustrated timeline of St. Louis' 250 years and counting

About four years ago, Carol Shepley was busy putting the final touches on her visually oriented history of St. Louis as the city celebrated 250 years. But there was still much more St. Louis history yet to be told, including with regard to the tragedy and unrest that rocked the region that same month she finished her book.

“When I completed work on the first edition, it was the end of August 2014, and Michael Brown was killed August 9th,” Shepley recalled Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air while talking with host Don Marsh.

In the months and years since that period, Shepley has updated “St. Louis: An Illustrated Timeline” to include more information and her own conclusions about the regional and political activity surrounding the police shooting that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Shepley said she’s also added further detail about St. Louis’ founding and has expanded her exploration of the 1904 World’s Fair.

The book integrates vignettes and photographs into a creative retelling of the city’s history that delves deep into the culture, politics and characters that have made the region unique over the past quarter of a millennium.

Shepley is one of the storytellers taking part in a St. Louis Public Radio-sponsored event this Thursday evening celebrating St. Louis history.

