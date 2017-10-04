Local author Nick Pistor discusses ‘Shooting Lincoln,' in special bookstore event

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

At a special St. Louis on the Air event last week at Left Bank Books in the Central West End, host Don Marsh talked with author and former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Nick Pistor about his new book “Shooting Lincoln: Mathew Brady, Alexander Gardner, and the Race to Photograph the Story of the Century.”

