 Local author Nick Pistor discusses ‘Shooting Lincoln,' in special bookstore event | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Local author Nick Pistor discusses ‘Shooting Lincoln,' in special bookstore event

By 33 minutes ago
  • Author Nick Pistor and St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh discuss
    Author Nick Pistor and St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh discuss "Shooting Lincoln" at Left Bank Books on Sept. 27.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

At a special St. Louis on the Air event last week at Left Bank Books in the Central West End, host Don Marsh talked with author and former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Nick Pistor about his new book “Shooting Lincoln: Mathew Brady, Alexander Gardner, and the Race to Photograph the Story of the Century.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

