The local impacts of President Trump’s executive orders on immigration, refugees

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders that sent the lives of many into chaos.

On Friday, an executive order, “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States,” halted immigration from seven countries (Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen) for 90 days and refugee admissions for 120 days. Syrian refugees, however, are barred from entry into the United States until further notice.

The order sparked a wave of protests and lawsuits around the country, including here in St. Louis. While many are calling it a “Muslim ban” because it bars people from entering the country from countries with majority Muslim populations, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has asserted it is no such thing.

On Wednesday of last week, Trump also signed two executive orders, "Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States" and "Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements," dealing with, in part, the construction of a southern border wall with Mexico, upping cooperation between the federal government and local governments in apprehending those in violation of immigration law and plans for a weekly report from the Department of Homeland Security on the crimes committed by illegal aliens.

How are these orders impacting the St. Louis immigrant, refugee, and Muslim communities? On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the situation with several local stakeholders and heard from those directly impacted by the executive orders.

Joining the program:

Faizan Syed, Executive Director, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Saint Louis

Anna Crosslin, President and CEO, International Institute of St. Louis

Jessica Mayo, Co-Director, Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project

