Local production of plays aims to shed light on climate change

The Climate Change Theatre action put theater and advocacy together to bring awareness to the harmful environmental impacts of climate change. The action began on Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 18 – involving over 225 events in 40 countries.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about a local production of short plays inspired by climate change and the current attitudes towards science.

As part of the international effort, That Uppity Theater Company in St. Louis partnered with US Green Building Council-Missouri Gateway Chapter and Missouri Interfaith Power & Light to present "Playhouse Emissions: A Climate Change Theatre Action.”

“We use theater as a way to telegraph messages, but hopefully do it in a way that is entertaining and engaging,” Joan Lipkin, artistic director of That Uppity Theatre Company said.

John Hickey, chapter director of Missouri Sierra Club, said the Climate Change Theatre action is very timely due to the drastic weather impacts happening in St. Louis and across the world.

“Climate change is no longer something we’ve got to worry about in the future or for our children. It is impacting us now,” Hickey said.

Tonight’s event consists of eight, short plays that address various themes relating to climate change.

“We have a comprehensive evening that covers a lot of ground and from a variety of perspectives,” Lipkin said. “I mean when is the last time you saw a play from the perspective of two eagles.”

Listen as Lipkin and Hickey discuss local efforts to bring awareness to climate change, including theater:

Host Don Marsh discusses climate change during the Climate Change Theatre's action involving over 225 events in 40 countries.

Related Event:

What: "Playhouse Emissions: A Climate Change Theatre Action"

When: November 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ethical Society of St. Louis Auditorium, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117

*Registration can be done at the door.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.