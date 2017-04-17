 Local student veterans highlight issues faced by veterans as they return to civilian life | St. Louis Public Radio
Local student veterans highlight issues faced by veterans as they return to civilian life

  • Jim Craig, James Petersen, Heath McClung, and Jonathan Hurley, all veterans, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what it is like to be a student veteran.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed a collaboration by student veterans from three universities in the region to highlight issues facing veterans after they return to civilian life.

Joining the program:

  • Jim Craig, Lt. Col., U.S. Army (retired);Associate Teaching Professor and Chair, Department of Military and Veterans Studies, University of Missouri-St. Louis 
  • Heath McClung, President, UMSL Student Veterans Association
  • James Petersen, President, Washington University Student Veterans Association
  • Jonathan Hurley, President, Saint Louis University Student Veterans Association 

Listen:

