Local weight loss and life coach shares his personal story, health tips in new book ‘Inner Guru’

Before Charles D’Angelo became a weight loss and life coach with clients such as Bill Clinton, Angela Bassett and Claire McCaskill, he struggled with weight loss himself.

Growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, he was at one point 360 pounds at a height of 6’4”. He put himself through a self-made exercise and diet plan, managing to lose 160 pounds in two years’ time.

D’Angelo first started sharing what he learned in the title “Think and Grow Thin,” which he started while he was a student at St. Louis University and published in 2012.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, D’Angelo joined host Don Marsh to discuss his new book, “Inner Guru: The Guide to Mastering Your Health, Wealth and Relationships from the Inside Out.”

“This book is for the people who think that nothing works,” D’Angelo said. “I always tell people: we know diets don’t work. You can go on a diet and stick to it for two, three, four days and then you’re back in the same pattern of doing things you know you shouldn’t. … Most of us know how to lose weight, but we don’t spend a lot of time on the why. This book will walk you through how to reclaim your health from your habits.”

D’Angelo hopes that this book will help readers identify patterns in their life and why they are unable to break them. In the book, he asks readers to answer the questions “What do I really want for myself?” and “Do I believe I deserve it?”

“People want the product but often don’t want to go through the process,” D’Angelo said.

Listen as D’Angelo discusses how weight loss, relationships and finances are intertwined when you try to make a change in your life:

D’Angelo will sign copies of his book on Saturday, May 13, at noon at the Barnes and Noble at the West County Mall, and at 3 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble at Ladue Crossing.

