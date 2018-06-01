Locally based Wee Heavies sing in ‘St. Louis on the Air’ studio ahead of concert at Sheldon

“Bitten by radioactive bag pipes” 10 years ago, the Wee Heavies are a local, mostly a capella group dedicated to performing Celtic music. Band members Jay Harkey, Peter Merideth, Steve Neale and Aaron Schiltz joined St. Louis Public Radio contributor Charlie McDonald for a conversation on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air.

From music festivals to more intimate gatherings, the band blends Scottish, Irish and American traditional folk music with modern sounds to give audiences an insight into a musical tradition that began as working songs – stories people would sing after a long, hard day at work.

The local band’s name is influenced by a style of Scottish beer known as “wee heavy.”

“But there is nothing ‘wee’ about it. It’s a thick, chewy beer. Actually, we can’t stand it but it makes a good band name,” Schiltz said.

The members talked about their band’s origin, their performance styles and influences and even gave a special live performance in the talk show studio.

Listen for more:

Related Event:

What: The Wee Heavies at the Sheldon

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Where: The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

