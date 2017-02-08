Looking back to move forward: UMSL professor researching St. Louis’ voluntary deseg program

By 2 minutes ago
  • Jerome Morris is the Endowed E. Desmond Lee Professor of Urban Education at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He's standing next to his bookshelf in his office on Feb. 6, 2017.
    Jerome Morris is the Endowed E. Desmond Lee Professor of Urban Education at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

With St. Louis’ voluntary desegregation program on its final extension, University of Missouri-St. Louis education professor Jerome Morris has been asked to recommend the best way for the region to continue fulfilling the promises of Brown vs. Board of Education.

To fulfill that task, Morris is first researching how well the program has done in the past.

He’s focusing on what he calls the second, often overlooked, promise of the landmark Supreme Court Case: quality education for black children.

“I want it to be front and center: Are these children benefiting academically from their presence in these predominantly white spaces? That's important to me,” Morris said. “Are they benefiting equitably?”  

Morris and his research assistants will be interviewing past and present students, parents and educators over the course of the next year to get first-hand accounts of what their experience has been like at St. Louis County schools participating in the voluntary desegregation program, known as VICC, and at magnet and neighborhood schools in the city.

Morris will use the personal interviews as benchmarks along with data such as standardized tests and the annual reports on VICC required by the local desegregation settlement agreement, to determine how well the program delivered quality education for black children.

Professor Morris is talking about his research Thursday evening. If you go: Richmond Heights Community Center, 8001 Dale Ave. 6:30 p.m. coffee 7:00 p.m. presentation

From there, Morris plans to make recommendations on how the program might evolve after it begins phasing out in 2023.

His recommendations are slated to be released in June of 2018, but in the meantime he talked to St. Louis Public Radio’s Camille Phillips about:

  • Whether it’s possible to have racial equity in education without integration.
  • Whether it’s a good idea to switch from a race-based requirement to a socio-economic requirement for the inter-district exchange program, given the need to recognize racial inequities.
  • How he can include the strengths of black community-driven schools in his recommendations.

Morris said he knows there will be a lot of politics involved in deciding whether or not to implement his recommendations, but he’s keeping that awareness away from his research.

“I'm not interested in making St. Louis look good just so that it can look like a progressive city,” Morris said. “I'm here to call it the way it is and to say, 'Okay, are black children really benefiting?'”

Morris will be talking about his research on the impact of desegregation on black children in St. Louis Thursday evening at a free event sponsored by Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators holds the license to St. Louis Public Radio.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille.

Tags: 
VICC
Desegregation
Magnet schools
University of Missouri - St. Louis
Jerome Morris

Related Content

As student transfer program wins last extension, supporters continue working for opportunity for all

By Nov 18, 2016
school buses
Flickr

After area school superintendents voted Friday to phase out the current race-based student transfer program – and possibly replace it with a new one down the road – those who have been part of the program so far cited a lot of reasons it should continue.

Harlan Hodge, a city resident who graduated in 1992 from Parkway North High School, put his experience this way:

“The kids at our school, the teachers lovingly embraced us the same way they have everywhere else. It really became about excellence. I’m as committed to Parkway as I was 25 years ago when I started. I believe in the school district. I believe in teachers. I believe in our education. It was a great experience.”

Race-based student transfer program could evolve with new criteria

By Nov 15, 2016
KB35 | Flickr

If the voluntary student transfer program that has served more than 70,000 St. Louis area students over more than 30 years is going to continue beyond 2036, it probably will be based on a factor other than race.

At a meeting Friday, the board that oversees the program is expected to approve a final five-year extension that would begin phasing out the transfers in the 2023-24 school year. Students who begin kindergarten that year could remain through high school graduation.

What can the region's school desegregation program legally do to make it last longer?

By Jun 17, 2016
school buses
Flickr

School officials could extend the life of St. Louis’ interdistrict desegregation program indefinitely by switching from racial to economic transfer criteria. 

That is the consensus of education and legal experts here and around the country. 

Judge dismisses suit against race-based restrictions of St. Louis' deseg program

By & Jul 19, 2016
Edmund Lee
provided by family

Updated July 19 with response to judge's ruling— A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against St. Louis’ voluntary desegregation program.

La’Shieka White sued the program because her son, who is black, is barred from attending a city charter school now that her family has moved to Maryland Heights. Her suit called the program’s race-based restrictions unconstitutional.