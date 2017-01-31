Loop Trolley cars delayed but project still on track

By 48 minutes ago

The Loop Trolley project is still on track to begin giving rides this spring despite delays in getting some of the street cars to St. Louis.

Construction on the 2.2 mile route between Forest Park and the Delmar Loop wrapped up last fall, but two of the trolleys remain at a facility in Ida Grove, Iowa, for testing.

Loop Trolley Transportation Development District Chair and business owner Joe Edwards poses for a photo on one of the street cars expected to arrive in mid-February.
Credit Synergy Group

The cars were first expected to arrive in late November, said Joe Edwards, chair of the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District that’s overseeing the $51 million project.

“It’s taken a little bit longer in Iowa for some of the progress and all, but it’s not delaying the timeline here that much because so many manuals have to be done, so many instruction classes with operators and first responders have to be done that we’re still on target for our late spring start,” he told St. Louis Public Radio.

Edward said he expects the trolleys to arrive here by mid-February. 

They’ll undergo testing at the trolley line’s headquarters in the former Delmar High School before rolling onto the streets for trial runs.

A truck will first pull the trolleys along the 10 stops of the route to test for clearances, before they’re powered by 600-volt cables above the street

The Loop Trolley will be the first street car to operate in St. Louis since 1966.

Follow Joseph Leahy on Twitter: @joemikeleahy

Tags: 
Loop Trolley
Delmar Loop
Top Stories

Related Content

U City Loop trolley construction completed and testing to start in December

By Nov 25, 2016
The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District

All major construction on the Delmar Loop Trolley has been completed.

Trolley construction began March 2015. The final path of the trolley circles more than two miles from the western end of The Loop and through Forest Park near the Missouri History Museum.

Three-week intersection closure brings Loop Trolley track near completion

By Jun 12, 2016
Joe Edwards poses with a green and white trolley car purchased in Seattle for the Loop Trolley.
Synergy Group

Commuters who use Delmar Boulevard to get between University City and St. Louis will need to temporarily find an alternate route starting Monday.

The intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Kingsland Avenue on the western edge of Delmar Loop will be closed for the next three weeks while contractors put in a switch for the Loop Trolley.

New venue Delmar Hall opens in The Loop

By Sep 30, 2016
Local guitar duo Fine to Drive play onstage at a preview show at Delmar Hall the night before its grand opening.
Jess Luther | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ newest concert venue opens tonight in the Delmar Loop neighborhood. With Delmar Hall, Joe Edwards and Pat Hagin, co-owners of the Pageant concert hall next door, continue their push to make the neighborhood an entertainment hub.

“This is the live music corridor, center, of St. Louis and this just cements that,” Edwards said.

Delmar Hall will seat up to 800 people and focus on concerts, comedy and private business events. Edwards said up to 25 percent of the acts will be local performers with national touring groups making up the remaining shows. The opening weekend features Stir, Jay Farrar, and Hippie Sabotage.