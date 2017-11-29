 Major League Soccer looks past St. Louis for expansion | St. Louis Public Radio

Major League Soccer looks past St. Louis for expansion

By 26 minutes ago
  • St. Louis soccer fans will have to wait for the next round of MLS expansion to see if the city can secure a team in the nation's top-level professional league.
    St. Louis soccer fans will have to wait for the next round of MLS expansion to see if the city can secure a team in the nation's top-level professional league.

St. Louis is no longer being considered as an option for the current round of Major League Soccer expansion. League Commissioner Don Garber announced Wednesday that Sacramento, Detroit, Nashville, and Cincinnati are the only cities still in contention to land the two new franchises. The revelation did not surprise some St. Louis soccer supporters. 

Local analyst Bill McDermott said the lack of a stadium proposal hurt the region's chances of landing a team. The St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame member said even with a rich heritage in the sport, a top-flight professional franchise is a necessity to stay relevant in the national soccer conversation.

"The only way you capitalize on your existing name equity and name awareness and the pedigree you've had before as a soccer city in the current era — in the modern era — is to have a soccer-specific stadium and be a member of MLS," according to McDermott.

He also said the lack of a soccer-specific stadium means the city is missing out on chances to be the site of more national team matches, and possible future World Cup contests.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber was in St. Louis this year to assess the local expansion effort and try to boost a stadium funding proposal. Voters later rejected that plan.
Credit Fire Photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis voters rejected a  stadium funding proposal  in April, effectively killing the chances of securing an expansion franchise and future possibilities do not look good, McDermott said.

"All I have right now, unfortunately, is false hope."

Another St. Louis area soccer observer was more optimistic about the city's chances in future rounds of MLS expansion.

"I don't think it's dead," STL Soccer Report founder Phil Grooms said.

"There's definitely a possibility of something happening in the next phase," he said, but stressed that's a take from a longtime observer and not based on "insider information."

Nailing down a stadium funding plan is essential, according to Grooms, who pointed to the money other interested cities have pumped into their expansion proposals.

"They're trying to wow MLS."

Follow Wayne on Twitter: @WayneRadio

Tags: 
MLS
Don Garber
Soccer
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis voters choose tax increases, but scuttle soccer stadium funding

By Apr 4, 2017
Lauren Rapp, from St. Louis, watches Proposition 2 election results with Bo Thomas. A bid to publicly fund a soccer stadium failed to pass on Tuesday.
Ryan Delaney I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ Major League Soccer hopes likely died Tuesday. City residents voted for sales tax and use tax increases that’ll go toward city services, but turned down Proposition 2, which would have funneled the use tax toward a new stadium.

Major League Soccer commissioner says St. Louis is on right path, but a team's a long way off

By May 19, 2015
MLS Commissioner Don Garber meets with reporters in St. Louis. Garber toured a potential stadium site near the city's north riverfront.
File photo by Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The commissioner of Major League Soccer was in St. Louis on Tuesday to visit the site of a potential stadium on the city’s riverfront.

But while expressing optimism that St. Louis could support a professional soccer team, the chief of the country’s most popular league emphasized it’s way too early to talk about when an expansion would happen.

Pro soccer team Saint Louis FC weighs in on future of the sport in area after failed stadium vote

By May 9, 2017
Saint Louis FC celebrates during a winning game against Ottawa Fury FC on April 1.
Mark Guthrel Photography

Earlier this spring, voters in the city of St. Louis voted against public funding for a soccer stadium that would bring a Major League Soccer team to the region. While the future of MLS here is unclear, that doesn’t mean the fervor for soccer in the area has died down.

Enter: Saint Louis FC, the area’s only professional outdoor soccer team. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the future of soccer in the region and the team, which recently started its third season, with General Manager Jeremy Alumbaugh.

A big part of St. Louis soccer history is in the Stars

By Dec 30, 2016
The 1972 St. Louis Stars played in the North American Soccer League championship, losing to New York.
Jan Reinertsen | nasljerseys.com|

The effort by backers of a potential Major League Soccer expansion franchise for St. Louis has some fans reflecting on the history of the sport in the region. That includes memories of a top-level professional team in late 1960s through the mid-1970s called the St. Louis Stars.