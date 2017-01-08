Jazz Unlimited for SUnday, January 8, 2017 will be “With Mallets Aforethought.” Mallet instruments can be used in jazz for melody, harmony or percussion. They also add a cooler sensibility to a performance. We will present 24 mallet players in various ensembles ranging from trios to big bands and with vocalists. These mallet players are: Red Norvo, Lionel Hampton, Marjorie Hyams, Terry Gibbs, Hagood Hardy, David Friedman, Roy Ayers, Warren Chaisson, Gary Burton, Emil Richards, Victor Feldman, Joe Locke, Bobby Hutcherson, Stefon Harris, Peter Schlamb, Steve Nelson, Bryan Carrott and Jay Hoggard.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a "Living St. Louis" documentary on Willie Akins that appeared on Channel Nine.