March for Life participants return from D.C. as Missouri-based anti-abortion march gears up

By Jan 30, 2017
  • Teenagers and chaperones with the Archdiocese of St. Louis look out on the crowd marching against abortion January 27, 2017.
    Teenagers and chaperones with the Archdiocese of St. Louis look out on the crowd marching against abortion January 27, 2017.
    Provided | Archdiocese of St. Louis

Some 2,000 St. Louisans boarded busses to attend the March for Life in Washington D.C. last Friday. The anti-abortion march marked its 44th year. It was originally created in protest of the United State Supreme Court’s decision legalizing abortion in Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from two local participants in the national march. We’ll also hear from Kathy Forck, the co-organizer, of the Midwest March for Life, an anti-abortion march taking place this weekend in Jefferson City. The march calls participants from all over the state of Missouri, as well as participants from states like Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

