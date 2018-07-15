Matheny out as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals

Mike Matheny, a former Gold Glove catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals who would go on to become the team’s manager in 2011, was fired Saturday night after a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

“These decisions are never easy, but we felt that a change in leadership was necessary as the team prepares to enter the second half of the season,” the team’s president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, said in a statement released late Saturday night. “I would like to thank Mike for his exceptional commitment and devotion to the Cardinals organization, including many fond memories of our years working together.”

Bench coach Mike Shildt, who has been with the Cardinals in various roles since 2004, will be the team’s interim manager. Hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller were also fired.

Matheny, 47, had never managed at the major league level when Mozeliak and Bill DeWitt Jr., the team’s chairman and CEO, tapped him to lead the Cardinals in November 2011, following Tony La Russa’s retirement.

Despite his inexperience, Matheny led the team to the playoffs in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, including a trip to the World Series in 2013 and a 100-win season in 2015. After just six and a half seasons, Matheny ranked fifth in all-time wins among Cardinals managers.

But the team had faltered in recent years, missing the playoffs for the last two seasons. And rumors of discord in the clubhouse had been spreading, much of it linked back to Matheny. In the two games before he was fired, the Cardinals had been outscored by the Reds 17-3.

