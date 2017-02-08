Related Program: 
Matters of the heart: Answering your questions, and discussing recent research, about heart health

  • Dr. Andrew Kates of the Washington University Heart Care Institute at Barnes-Jewish Hospital discusses recent heart health research.
    Dr. Andrew Kates of the Washington University Heart Care Institute at Barnes-Jewish Hospital discusses recent heart health research.
February is Heart Health Month. As such, we invited Dr. Andrew Kates, professor of medicine and cardiologist with the Washington University Heart Care Institute at Barnes-Jewish Hospital to join St. Louis on the Air to discuss new developments in heart health research and answer questions about the heart.

Heart disease is the largest killer of American men and women, outpacing all types of cancer, COPD and lung disease as a cause of death in the United States. More women die of heart disease than men do each year.

“We’re doing a better job in treating cardiovascular disease and preventing it, but we’re certainly not succeeding as much as we’d like,” Kates said. “To remind everyone, cardiovascular disease includes coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral vascular disease. One out of three individuals dies of cardiovascular disease: that’s 800,000 deaths annually.”

Kates discussed advancements in treatment, diet and lifestyle changes as well as other topics relating to heart health on Wednesday’s program. You can listen in here:

