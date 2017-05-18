 McCaskill seeks way to cover about 40 Missouri counties that may lose individual ACA insurers | St. Louis Public Radio

McCaskill seeks way to cover about 40 Missouri counties that may lose individual ACA insurers

By 1 hour ago
  • U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill answers questions after the Democrat held a town hall event Wednesday in Jefferson County.
    File photo | Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Thursday she thinks it’s important for Congress to “repair, not repeal” the federal Affordable Care Act, which she says is under threat by the Trump administration’s hints that it won’t continue to pay subsidies to participating insurance companies.

About 40 counties in Missouri have only one insurer participating in the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace.

McCaskill, a Democrat, is sponsoring legislation aimed at protecting people who live in counties that no longer have insurers who sell individual health insurance policies under the ACA. Her bill would allow those individuals to instead purchase insurance through the same Washington-based program used by members of Congress and their congressional staffs. That insurance system covers congressional staff members all over the country.

“So in many ways, this solution is elegant, because it gives people who don’t have an option the same options that members of Congress and their staffs get,” she said.

McCaskill said she fears some insurers are pulling out because the Trump administration has signaled it may unilaterally end the federal subsidy payments. Those payments, in the billions of dollars, encourage the companies to offer insurance at affordable prices. Some Republicans contend that system has failed.

It’s unclear whether her bill will gain any traction in the Republican-controlled Senate and House, but McCaskill said she is hoping for bipartisan support. She opposes the GOP alternative health insurance bill passed by the House, which all sides agree will result in higher premium costs and lost coverage for millions of Americans. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, has declined to comment on the House bill, noting that the Senate will craft its own health care bill.

“I’m not interested in just throwing stones, I’m ready to work with anyone to improve health care for Missourians,” McCaskill said during a conference call Thursday. “The individual insurance market in Missouri needs fixing — and I think letting Missourians who don’t have access to a local insurance provider get the same plans that Congress gets, is a solid step that Republicans and Democrats can get behind.”

McCaskill and her staff noted that there already are counties in some states, such as Iowa, where there no longer are any insurance companies that offer individual policies on the federal marketplace.

Tags: 
Claire McCaskill
Affordable Care Act
Top Stories

Related Content

US Sen. Blunt softens stance on repealing health-care law after years of condemnation

By May 2, 2017
File photo | Chris McDaniel | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for years wasn’t shy about his disdain for the Affordable Care Act, condemning it on the Senate floor, in town hall meetings and during interviews.

Then came Tuesday, when the Republican said fixing President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law doesn’t hinge on whether Congress takes action this week to do away with it entirely.

Legal Roundtable: Discussing the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act

By Mar 20, 2017
Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returned to address pressing issues of the law with a panel of local legal experts. This month’s focus? The proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Durrie Bouscaren has been reporting extensively on this matter and its local impact. Here’s how Missouri fares in cost estimates for the GOP’s health care plan.

20 months out, Missouri Democrats and Republicans already eyeing McCaskill’s Senate seat

By Mar 7, 2017
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., criticized President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday for his criticism of U.S. intelligence experts.
Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio | file photo

Missouri’s Democratic U.S. senator, Claire McCaskill, isn’t surprised that she’s already among the prime targets for 2018. Democrats desperately want to get her re-elected and Republicans are committed to knocking her off.

McCaskill laments lack of Republicans at town hall event, hoped for tougher questions

By Apr 12, 2017
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill answers questions after the Democrat held a town hall event Wednesday in Jefferson County.
File photo | Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill was prepared Wednesday for a repeat of the hostile reception she received at her last town hall in politically volatile Jefferson County in 2009.