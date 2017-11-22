Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Army Capt. Flo Groberg discusses ‘8 Seconds of Courage’

Host Don Marsh talked with retired U.S. Army Captain Florent “Flo” Groberg, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and author of the new book, “8 Seconds of Courage: A Soldier’s Story from Immigrant to the Medal of Honor.”

The discussion was recorded on Tuesday, November 21 in the Community Room at UMSL at Grand Center, the home of St. Louis Public Radio and will air on Friday, November 24 at noon and 10 p.m.

Groberg was awarded the Medal of Honor in November 2015 and became the first immigrant to receive the honor since the Vietnam War.

Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Army Captain Flo Groberg talked with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh in the Community Room at UMSL at Grand Center on November 21, 2017.

The event was co-sponsored by Left Bank Books.

