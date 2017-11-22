 Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Army Capt. Flo Groberg discusses ‘8 Seconds of Courage’ | St. Louis Public Radio
Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Army Capt. Flo Groberg discusses '8 Seconds of Courage'

  • Flo Groberg was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2015 and is the author of the new book,
    Flo Groberg was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2015 and is the author of the new book, "8 Seconds of Courage."
    (Courtesy of the publisher)

Host Don Marsh talked with retired U.S. Army Captain Florent “Flo” Groberg, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and author of the new book, “8 Seconds of Courage: A Soldier’s Story from Immigrant to the Medal of Honor.”

The discussion was recorded on Tuesday, November 21 in the Community Room at UMSL at Grand Center, the home of St. Louis Public Radio and will air on Friday, November 24 at noon and 10 p.m.

Groberg was awarded the Medal of Honor in November 2015 and became the first immigrant to receive the honor since the Vietnam War.

 

The event was co-sponsored by Left Bank Books.

