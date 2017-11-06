 ‘Media Literacy Week’ aims to strengthen media-navigating skills | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

‘Media Literacy Week’ aims to strengthen media-navigating skills

By 53 minutes ago
  • Gateway Media Literacy Partners members, Mary Pat Gallagher (left) and Natasha Casey (right), talk about the importance of media literacy and issues of inclusion.
    Gateway Media Literacy Partners members, Mary Pat Gallagher (left) and Natasha Casey (right), talk about the importance of media literacy and issues of inclusion.
    Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

Gateway Media Literacy Partners is hosting its 12th annual Media Literacy Week. The events of the week encourage community conversations to help audiences evaluate what they see or hear in the media.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked to Gateway Media Literacy Partners members Mary Pat Gallagher, founder and executive director of Lolly’s Place, and Natasha Casey, professor of English and Communications at Blackburn College, about the importance of media literacy and issues of inclusion.

Q:The theme for this week is “Inclusion in a connected world.” What does that have to do with media literacy?

Gallagher: We are all connected in so many ways. We see things that happen, not only in our own neighborhoods, but all over our world. Being able to navigate those digital devices and those screens are so important. Especially now.

Casey: It’s a good think to think about, “What voices are left out of media? What voices are marginalized in media?” Some of the events we have coming up this week talk about that. For example, people with disabilities in the media are often marginalized, so that’s a voice we wanted to bring in.

Q: Everybody is reacting one way or another to fake news. Do you think this is helpful to the media literacy world?

Gallagher: We want to make sure what we’re seeing and what we’re hearing is credible and how do we navigate that, how to figure that out, and especially how to teach children to do that.

Q: How do we figure [fake news] out?

Casey: There is no quick answer. That’s one of the things with the fake news drama. I don’t think it’s reasonable to think that everybody is going to scroll through their twitter feed and fact-check everything that comes over it. But can you instill in students ways to be critically analyzing systematically? Yes you can.

Q: We often think about the consumers of news, but the people who are producing it often times have a lot to learn about the things they’re writing about as well. That’s part of media literacy too, isn’t it?

Casey: Absolutely. We never stop learning about that, because that language is always evolving — whether we’re talking about people with disabilities or other historically marginalized groups.

Q: When should these skills start being taught?

Gallagher: After children are two, I think it’s totally developmentally appropriate for them to learn how to use screens the right way. You sit side by side with them and you do it. You model what you want the kids to do. It’s called “co-view.”

Q: Do you see any improvement in terms of the way people are responding and are evaluating what they see and hear?

Gallagher: I do. I think there’s more awareness and more people really pausing and thinking “Is that really true?” I think people now know a little bit better about where to go to get that background information.

Casey: Media literacy is not a panacea to all our problems in the world. But getting people to ask the questions a dig a little bit deeper is the key to any healthy democracy.

Events during Media Literacy week are free and open to the public.

Listen as Casey and Gallagher discuss what media literacy consists of:

Related Event:

What: Gateway Media Literacy Partners 2017 Media Literacy Week "Inclusion in a Connected World"
When: November 5-8, 2017
Where: Various locations

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Media Literacy
Gateway Media Literacy Partners

Related Content

'St. Louis has become expert in coding race:' Discussing media representations of black men and boys

By Jun 9, 2017
Dr. Jonathan Smith and Sharon Stevens joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh for a discussion about the depictions of African-American men and boys in the media.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Negative public perception of African-American men and boys in American society has long been documented. Discussion in recent years has turned to how depictions of black men and boys in different media contribute to this stereotypical image.

Should parents change their tune on children and media literacy in the digital age?

By Nov 2, 2015
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Smartphones, tablets, computers at home, computers at school, computers at the library, augmented reality, video games…the list of new platforms that children have available to engage with goes on for miles. Although the platforms for media consumption may be shiny and new, that doesn’t exactly change the way parents should approach media exposure for their children.

Media literacy in 2016: Strategies to decipher what is real and what is fake news on your newsfeed

By Nov 1, 2016
How do you tell what is real and fake news during the election season? On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, we'll hear from media literacy educators about some strategies. These are all "fake" news headlines pulled from Snopes.com.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

You’ve seen it in your newsfeed before and perhaps even clicked on it or shared it: a bogus “news” story related to the election. While Facebook and other social media sites have worked hard to limit the reach of such stories, some still seep through the cracks.