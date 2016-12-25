Jazz Unlimited for December 25, 2016 will be “Meditations on Peace and Quiet.” This year has been loud, stressful and certainly not peaceable. Some people are even seeking counseling after what we as a nation have been through. This time of year is for family and friends coming together to celebrate the several traditions of the season and hopefully to heal our selves. The meditations will be played by Stanley Cowell, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Charlie Haden & Hank Jones, Art Pepper, James P. Johnson, Brad Mehldau & Pat Metheny, Bill Evans, Thomas Marriot, McCoy Tyner, the Liberation Music Orchestra, Geri Allen, Roger Kellaway, Saxophone Summit, Jim McNeely, Paul Desmond & Gerry Mulligan, Abdullah Ibrahim, the Sackville All-Stars, the Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Keith Jarrett and the Turtle Island String Quartet.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a video of Roger Kellaway (el-p) and Eddie Daniels (cl) playing Duke Ellington's "Creole Love Call at "World Headquarters." The date is unknown.