Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Meditations On Peace and Quiet

By 44 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Jazz Unlimited for December 25, 2016 will be “Meditations on Peace and Quiet.”  This year has been loud, stressful and certainly not peaceable.  Some people are even seeking counseling after what we as a nation have been through.  This time of year is for family and friends coming together to celebrate the several traditions of the season and hopefully to heal our selves.   The meditations will be played by Stanley Cowell, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Charlie Haden & Hank Jones, Art Pepper, James P. Johnson, Brad Mehldau & Pat Metheny, Bill Evans, Thomas Marriot, McCoy Tyner, the Liberation Music Orchestra, Geri Allen, Roger Kellaway, Saxophone Summit, Jim McNeely, Paul Desmond & Gerry Mulligan, Abdullah Ibrahim, the Sackville All-Stars, the Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Keith Jarrett and the Turtle Island String Quartet.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a video of Roger Kellaway (el-p) and Eddie Daniels (cl) playing Duke Ellington's "Creole Love Call at "World Headquarters."  The date is unknown.

Tags: 
Modern Jazz Quartet
Charlie Haden
McCoy Tyner
Geri Allen
Abdullah Ibrahim

Related Content

The Compositions Of Duke Ellington

By Apr 15, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Sunday, April 17  Jazz Unlimited will be “Compositions of Duke Ellington.”   April marks the 117thth birthday of one of our greatest composers, Duke Ellington.  We will hear music that includes a 1932 medley in stereo, a suite for a film on the horse racing paintings of Degas, a vocal of one of his pieces from “Such Sweet Thunder,” a tribute to Shakespeare.  Other artists on the show include Al Cohn, Benny Carter, Horace Silver, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Johnny O’Neal, Ella Fitzgerald, Clarinet Summit, Buell Neidlinger, McCoy Tyner, the Vienna Art Orchestra, J

Winter Holiday Music

By Dec 19, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, December 20 will be “Winter Holiday Music.”  In this country, the month of December is host to four major celebratory traditions: Hanukkah (December 6-14), Winter Solstice (December 22), Christmas (December 25) and Kwanzaa (December 26-Jamuary 1).  We will play music not only of the season, but also suggestive of the season.  The artists heard on this show are Joe Henderson, Don Byron, Count Basie. The Sackville All-Stars, Dave Brubeck. Thomas Marriott, Keith Jarrett, Toshiko Akiyoshi.

George Gershwin-Part 3: "Porgy And Bess"

By Jan 17, 2015
Heard on "Jasbo Brown Blues," "I Got Plenty O'Nuttin'," "Oh Bess, Oh Where's My Bess" and "There's Dat's Leavin' for New York"
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 18 will be “Gershwin-Part 3: Porgy and Bess.”  “Porgy and Bess” really resonated with jazz musicians.  Forty versions of it have been recorded since 1950.  This show will feature music from five versions of the opera by: Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Cleo Laine and Ray Charles, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Miles Davis and Gil Evans and Joe Henderson.  Additional artists who will be heard are Johnny Hartman, Herbie Hancock, Stefon Harris & Blackout, Shirley Horn, Lynne Arriale, Bennie Wallace, Nina Simone and Fred Hersch.

Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 3

By Feb 16, 2015

Jazz Unlimited for February 15 is  “Jazz Musicians With Long Performance Careers-Part 3.”  While many jazz fans think that jazz musicians die young, data shows that this is not the case.  The month of February will be devoted to the music of over 200 major jazz artists who have performing careers of fifty years and longer.  Some of the 66 musicians heard in various combinations on this show include St. Louisans Red McKenzie, Trebot Tichenor, Singleton Palmer, Gus Perryman, Herb Drury, Dave Venn, Don Cunningham, Marion Miller,  Freddie Washington, John Hicks, and Willie Akins.

Live Jazz From Other New York Venues-Part 2

By Mar 4, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Sunday, March 9 Jazz Unlimited show will be  “Live Jazz from Other New York Venues, Part 2.”  Jazz played live is a different animal from jazz recorded in the emotionally sterile confines of a studio.  The energy and emotion reflected back from an audience to the performers brings about better performances.  We conclude our survey of New York venues with smaller clubs and Lincoln Center as well as presenting music from clubs that we did not have time for on earlier shows.  The musicians feature include trumpeter Bobby Hackett with trombonist Vic Dickenson, the Art Tatum Trio, Sarah Vaug

The Music Of Joe Henderson-Part 1

By Mar 15, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited March 15, 2015 will present “The Music of Joe Henderson-Part 1.”  Tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson came on the scene in 1963.  He brought a unique sound, style and conception to his music.  This show will feature him with his own groups and such musicians as Grant Green, Bobby Hutcherson, Horace Silver, Woody Shaw, the Wynton Kelly Trio, Lee Morgan, Larry Young, Andrew Hill, Charlie Haden and Al Foster.  In addition, his compositions will be sung and played by Judy Niemack, Janice Borla, the Blue Wisp Big Band, James Williams, Stanley Clarke and the Conrad Herwig “Latin Side o

The Career Of Geri Allen

By Apr 10, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April will be “The Career of Geri Allen.” Geri Allen was born Pontiac, MI.  Her family moved to Detroit.  She is a graduate of Cass Technical High School, whose music program has produced so many jazz musicians.  She has an AB in jazz from Howard University and an MS in ethnomusicology from the University of Pittsburgh.  In addition to her performing career, she is now an Associate Professor and jazz studies director at the University of  Pittsburgh.  We will be heard with her own trios and small groups and in addition with Wallace Roney, Charles Lloyd, Roy Brook

The Music Of Pat Metheny

By Nov 1, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 1, 2015 will be “The Music of Pat Metheny.”   Since the late 1970’s, guitarist Pat Metheny has been a very popular figure in jazz, but he is much more than that.  He is always experimenting with different guitars and ways of playing his instrument.  Over his career, Metheny has played with the most advanced mainstream musicians of his day.  In addition, we will play seven of his compositions by other musicians.  Musicians and groups featured on this show include the Pat Metheny Group, Kurt Elling, Matt Wilson’s Arts and Crafts, the Pat Metheny-Brad Mehlda

The Norman Granz Labels-Part 1

By Jul 15, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 19 will be “The Norman Granz Labels-Part 1.”  During his career, Norman Granz founded the Clef, Norgran, Down Home, Verve and Pablo record labels.  These labels recorded mainstream and traditional jazz artists including Oscar Peterson, Ben Webster, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Jazz at the Philharmonic, Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Kenny Barron, Charlie Parker, Charlie Haden’s Liberation Music Orchestra, Clark Terry and others from 1944 until today.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on tonight's show.

Jazz Unlimited: Keys and strings hour and other music

By Feb 21, 2015
Dennis Owsley

Jazz Unlimited with host Dennis Owsley will air Sunday, February 22 at 9 p.m.

This week's show will be “Keys and Strings Hour and Other Music.”  The quieter side of jazz will mainly feature compositions by pianist Elmo Hope.  Herbie Nichols will present two of his compositions while pianist Myra Melford will also be heard.  

Other music will feature Charlie Haden and Hank Jones, Peter Appleyard, Catherine Russell, Donald Byrd and Gigi Gryce, Les McCann, Stanley Turrentine, Bobby Hutcherson, Matt Wilson, Herbie Hancoek, Keith Jarrett, Jonathan Blake and Ravi Coltrane.

Winter Holiday Show

By Dec 21, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, December 22 will be “The Winter Holiday Show.”  Each year around the winter solstice, cultures around the celebrate the coming of longer days.  In this country, the major celebrations are Hanukah, solstice celebrations, Christmas and Kwanza.  We will feature some perennial favorites: Duke Ellington’s version of the “Nutcracker Suite,” Louis Armstrong’s reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” The Modern Jazz Quartet’s version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” Count Basie’s version of “Jingle Bells” and Dexter Gordon’s version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Chris

Jazz Live From Birdland, The Half Note and Sweet Basil

By Jan 12, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 5, 2014 will be “Live Jazz from Birdland, the Half Note and Sweet Basil.”  Energy reflected back to performing artists from an up close and personal audience often brings out the best in them.  We will feature live performances from Miles Davis, Bud Powell, Jim Hall, Clifford Brown, Lou Donaldson, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Nick Brignola, Abdullah Ibrahim, Count Basie with Sarah Vaughan, Lee Konitz, Bill Evans, Wes Montgomery with Wynton Kelly, Donald Harrison and Terence Blanchard, John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy with Booker Little, Paul Bley, Steve Lacy and