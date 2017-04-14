Memorial Day weekend music festival evokes spirit of the Mississippi Nights club

A new music festival takes place on the St. Louis riverfront this Memorial Day weekend.

The Mississippi Nights Music Festival aims to recreate the atmosphere of the Mississippi Nights music club in Laclede's Landing, which closed a decade ago.

The club, which featured many bands, was a local favorite, said Laura Tobey, executive director of the Landing Neighborhood Association.

"If you grew up anywhere near St. Louis or in St. Louis, you say the words Mississippi Nights and everyone gets a smile on their face," Tobey said.

The Mississippi Nights Music Festival will feature more than 24 local bands, among them The Steve Ewing Band.

"It will be very nostalgic, which is cool,” said Steve Ewing, also the lead singer of The Urge, a local rock band. "I don’t always get a chance to hang out as much so it will be a great chance to not only play some music but also hang out with folks."

The Urge played more than 100 concerts at Mississippi Nights, Ewing said.

"It became a second home for us," he said. "So anytime we would come off tour, we would do a show at Mississippi Nights."

The main event takes place on May 27, and starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the event.

A free concert at the Arch grounds will take place at 7 p.m. on May 26. It will feature Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers, The Bob Band and Jake’s Leg, Tobey said.

"We have some fabulous musicians in St. Louis," she said. "They really do a lot for our community. And we want to celebrate our local bands."

