Meramec River to flood, but not as bad as 2015; St. Louis sets daily rainfall record

Updated at 6 p.m. with comment from Missouri Department of Transportation —The weekend’s heavy rains are expected to flood communities along the Meramec River in St. Louis and Jefferson counties, the same ones that weathered record-breaking floods about a year and a half ago.

But officials cautioned that it won’t be as bad as late December 2015, when more than 7,000 structures were damaged. While they’ve suggested people who live in the area take precautions and leave their homes, officials haven’t yet requested mandatory evacuations.

National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs said Sunday afternoon that flooding along the Meramec River likely will be a foot or two shy of the record levels set at Pacific, Eureka, Valley Park and Arnold.

“All of them are expecting major crests” by mid-week, Fuchs said, adding,“This is going to be a major flood and a headache for many, many people, but not quite the headache that that flood was.”

Missouri Department of Transportation Assistant District Engineer Tom Blair said Sunday that the most urgent thing for area residents to know was that traffic would be affected, especially state Route 141 at Interstate 44 near Valley Park, which will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and remain closed through Friday.

“My main message I want to get out right now, the most urgent message to get out to St. Louis motorists, if you’re traveling outside the St. Louis region on Interstate 44, it is closed outside St. Louis between Raleigh and Lebanon," Blaire said.

In Jefferson County, Big River is expected to top the 1915 record at Byrnesville on Monday, while the Mississippi River at St. Louis is expected to crest about two feet below the last high-water mark. Fuchs said prediction for the Missouri River at St. Charles may rise as water from the west flows downstream.

According to the National Weather Service, St. Louis and Quincy set a daily rainfall record Saturday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms dumped 4 to 5 inches on the St. Louis area since Friday, but Fuchs said less than a half-inch was expected Sunday.

To the southwest, flash flooding prompted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to declare a state of emergency Saturday. At least one person died because of flooding and there were dozens of rescues and hundreds of evacuations.

In Eureka, volunteers spent the weekend sandbagging in hopes of warding off the flood. The fire department’s Public Information Officer, Scott Barthelmass, said city officials expect the river to flood several homes and businesses.

“If people were flooded in 2015-2016, now’s the time to get out,” said Barthelmass. “It puts our personnel, and puts them, at risk when we actually have to get into the river to rescue people from their homes.”

Barthelmass said people seem to be more aware of the danger, however, and doesn’t expect the fire department to have to conduct water rescues.

The Red Cross has opened shelters for people displaced by flooding in Pacific and Perryville.

Blair said MoDOT has learned a lot since the flooding in 2015.

“I think our team is much more efficient. We’re staying pretty calm. We’ve been through this before. What we need is everyone in St. Louis to stay calm. We’re going to get through this," said Blair. "We want everyone to stay safe out there, not only our workers, but all of our motorists and citizens out there to stay safe.”

Much of the St. Louis metropolitan area remains under a flash flood watch through late Sunday night.

Willis Ryder Arnold contributed to this report.

