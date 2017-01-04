Metal detectors, and firearms ban, returning to the Missouri Capitol

The Missouri Capitol is restoring security procedures, and metal detectors, that have not been in place at the complex for almost 14 years.

As of next Tuesday, most visitors to the Missouri Capitol – including journalists and lobbyists – will be subject to security searches and be required to go through metal detectors. The new procedures won’t apply to elected officials.

The number of entrances open to the public will be largely limited to those where security equipment and police are present. And firearms will be banned, along with other weapons, including knives with blades longer than four inches.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, as of 2015, at least 28 state capitols had metal detectors.

Visitors to Missouri's Capitol can expect more security and a gun ban starting Jan. 10.
Tuesday is the first full day when new Gov. Eric Greitens will be in office. Greitens is among five statewide officials, all Republicans, who are sworn into office on Monday.

The governor’s administration oversees general operations at the Capitol, although the General Assembly often has weighed in.

That was the case in 2003, when the Capitol’s security checkpoints, including metal detectors, were removed during a budget battle between Republican legislative leaders and then-Gov. Bob Holden, a Democrat. The security procedures had been in place since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

At the time, then-House Speaker Catherine Hanaway said the security wasn’t necessary, especially since police regularly roam the building. Some lawmakers also have opposed added security, believing that it’s inappropriate to bar the public from carrying firearms or other weapons into the Capitol.

The issue of more security has been periodically revisited over the years, and have prompted the installation of more security cameras throughout the Capitol.

Greitens’ transition office has yet to comment on the security changes.

St. Louis City Hall and the St. Louis County Government Center have had metal detectors in place for years.

