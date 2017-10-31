MetroQuest Recap

More than 20 bars and restaurants in Soulard hosted St. Louis Public Radio fans as they competed to earn the most points at MetroQuest last weekend!

Twenty six teams charted their own course through the historic neighborhood, completing photo and video challenges, answering trivia, and enjoying great food and drink specials. The teams raced through the streets searching for hidden bee hives, painted cats, and people dressed as unicorns, before returning to Soulard Station for the announcement of winners and the after party.

Check out the highlights in our slideshow, and be sure to watch in the coming months for information about MetroQuest 2018!