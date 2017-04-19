Missouri auditor goes after revenue department over tax refund information

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena to the Department of Revenue on Wednesday with the aim of forcing the agency to turn over information on how it manages income tax refunds.

Galloway requested the information six weeks ago for an ongoing audit and said she hadn’t received anything.

“The governor and his Department of Revenue are not being transparent with taxes,” Galloway said Wednesday. “If the new administration intends to operate behind a wall of secrecy, I will use the full authority of my office to ensure transparency and accountability.”

State law entails that income tax refunds must be paid out within 45 days of being filed or else the state must pay interest. Galloway said the department is willing to provide information for previous fiscal years but not for the current tax year.

“Missourians deserve to know whether the Department of Revenue can process refunds in a timely manner,” Galloway said of the subpoena, which is her first since taking office. “And the legislature should be notified when the state will be required to pay interest and the resulting impact on the budget.

The Department of Revenue has until April 28th to provide the documents. If not, Galloway will seek an order of the court to allow the Cole County Circuit Court to compel them.

Galloway also said residents who believe they’ve had their money withheld beyond the 45-day limit should contact her office's whistleblower hotline.

Follow Krissy on Twitter: @krissyrlane