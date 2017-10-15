 Missouri Botanical Garden research foresees shorter prairies due to climate change | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Botanical Garden research foresees shorter prairies due to climate change

By 12 minutes ago
  • A prairie that contains the common big bluestem grass.
    Big bluestem is a dominant prairie grass and major forage grass for cattle.
    Provided by Kansas State University

Prairies in Missouri and southern Illinois could look shorter by the end of the century, according to a study from the Missouri Botanical Garden and Kansas State University. 

Researchers reported in the journal Global Change Ecology that tall varieties of the big bluestem grass that covers much of Midwestern prairies could be taken over by shorter forms of the plant over the next several decades. That's because climate change could reduce rainfall in many parts of the region, leading to drier conditions.

Big bluestem grasses that grow up to 8 feet tall in Missouri are less tolerant of dry conditions than the 2-foot tall big bluestem grasses that live in Colorado and western Kansas.

After studying big bluestem grasses of various heights in a greenhouse, scientists concluded that the short forms of the plant could spread eastward. The shift could significantly affect wildlife, said Loretta Johnson, a plant ecologist at Kansas State University. 

"The prairies will be very different if you've got low biomass and low productivity," Johnson said. "Because that plant productivity is what animals are depending on."

Scientists don't know the extent to which the change in height could affect the prairie ecosystem, said Adam Smith, a researcher at the Missouri Botanical Garden. However, it's likely that it will affect farmers who feed big bluestem grasses to their livestock. 

"[Big bluestem] is also an important forage crop," Smith said. "It's part of the basis of the region's $10 billion livestock industry. If your animals are dependent on eating a lot of it, then they would have to eat something else." 

Researchers are studying the big bluestem's genes to further understand the effects of climate change on Midwestern prairies. Only 4 percent of the United States' historic grasslands currently remain. 

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Tags: 
Prairies
Missouri Botanical Garden
Kansas State University
Cliamte Change
Top Stories

Related Content

Restoring the prairie, Missouri's endangered habitat

By Hilary Davidson Sep 30, 2013
Forest Park prairies and savannas: Yellow area is Kennedy savanna; red area is Deer Lake prairie and savanna; purple is Hidden Creek savanna; and green area is Steinberg prairie.
Forest Park Forever

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: You’re walking south along Skinker next to Forest Park. Going past the golf course, you decide to turn into the park. Bordering mowed pathways, sky high grasses grow, and yellow flowers bloom above your head. Bees, bumblebees, butterflies, and beetles flit or crawl around on pink Monarda, black-eyed Susans, yellow flowers and grasses too numerous and varied to name. Insects hum. A goldfinch flies around.

Beyond the asphalt: The role of prairies in conserving our ecosystem

By Jun 11, 2015
Peter Raven (left), the President Emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden, and Rudi Roeslein (right), CEO of Roeslein Associates
Áine O'Connor | St. Louis Public Radio

People in urban areas may not think about the importance of prairies. But beyond the asphalt, concrete and glass of the city, is a country rich in prairie land.

But, what is the importance of prairies and how do they affect our everyday lives?

On Thursday's “St. Louis on the Air” Peter Raven, president emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden, and Rudi Roeslein, CEO of Roeslein Associates, joined host Don Marsh to discuss the role of prairies conserving of natural ecosystems and their importance for production of next-generation biofuels.