 Missouri businesses and workers submit signatures for minimum wage ballot initiative | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri businesses and workers submit signatures for minimum wage ballot initiative

By Erin Achenbach 45 minutes ago
  • Boxes of signatures were delivered to the Sec. of State's office on May 2, 2018, for a ballot initiative that would raise Missouri's minimum wage.
    Boxes of signatures were delivered to the Missouri Secretary of State's office on Wednesday, for a ballot initiative that would raise Missouri's minimum wage.
    Erin Achenbach | St. Louis Public Radio

Business owners and workers from across Missouri met Wednesday in Jefferson City to turn in more than 120,000 signatures for a November ballot initiative to raise Missouri’s minimum wage.

The initiative, spearheaded by Missouri Business for Fair Minimum Wage and Raise Up Missouri, would increase the minimum wage, starting next year, to $8.60 from the current $7.85, and gradually increase it by 85 cents a year until it reaches $12 an hour by 2023.

“Raising wages for low-income workers would cut government spending and save taxpayer money,” said Lew Prince, treasurer of Raise Up Missouri, “Poverty wages in Missouri cost federal taxpayers $2.4 billion; it costs Missouri taxpayers $335 million.”

Scott Sandler, owner of Pizza Head in St. Louis, said paying workers a fair wage is a good investment for Missouri businesses, leading to increased productivity in workers, better customer service and lower employee turnover rates, which saves money in hiring and training.

“My annual turnover has been roughly 30 percent in an industry that averages 70 to 90 percent annual turnover,” said Sandler, “My margins are around 25 to 30 percent in an industry where the average margin is 10 to 15 percent.”

Some restaurant owners and retailers say that a higher minimum wage puts them a competitive disadvantage, citing studies that question whether a higher minimum wage actually helps workers.

In 2017, Republican lawmakers passed a bill that bars local governments from enacting minimum wages that are higher than the state minimum. Rep. Warren Love, R-Osceola, said last year that it will protect small business owners from going bankrupt, and he cited his own experience as a former restaurant owner.

"Folks, I'm here to tell you, the best way to get a pay raise is to show up early and to work harder," Love said. "The less government could get involved in these issues (the better); it should be between the employer and the employee."

The minimum wage proposal would result in an increase of more than $1 billion in consumer buying power in Missouri, according to an analysis conducted by the Economic Policy Institute. It would affect over 670,000 Missouri workers by the time it is fully implemented, with 460,000 of those workers outside urban St. Louis and Kansas City.

“We figured this is a very reasonable proposal,” said Carl Walz, organizing director of Raise Up Missouri, “This is a way to help businesses transition into a wage that would help people afford basic necessities.”

Follow Erin on Twitter: @erinaachenbach

Tags: 
Minimum Wage
St. Louis minimum wage
Top Stories

Related Content

Bid to raise Missouri’s minimum wage gets funding from politically active nonprofits

By Nov 12, 2017
Jonathan Jones, owner of Southwest Diner, will continue to pay employees $10 an hour. July 14, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A campaign committee angling to put a minimum wage increase on next year’s Missouri ballot has received more than $500,000 from several nonprofit groups.

These contributions come amid a fierce debate over politically active nonprofits’ influence on elections. Such groups are not required to reveal their contributors or how they spend their money.

Democratic leaders endorse effort to raise Missouri minimum wage to $12 an hour

By Bill Raack & Maria Altman Aug 28, 2017
State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed holds up a petition at a rally at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company on Monday. Raise Up Missouri is gathering signatures to put a statewide $12 an hour initiative on the ballot. Aug. 28, 2017
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4:30 p.m. with details from rally — Several elected officials across Missouri endorsed an effort Monday to raise the state's minimum wage. Their backing came the same day that St. Louis' $10-an-hour minimum wage, in effect since May 5, dropped to $7.70 an hour due to a new state law. 

Raft of new Missouri laws take effect, including workplace discrimination and minimum wage curb

By Aug 28, 2017
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ $10-an-hour minimum wage is a thing of the past. So is a Missouri resident’s ability to sue when he or she thinks age or race was part of the reason for being fired.

That’s because several new laws have taken effect as of Monday.