Missouri Department of Corrections retaliates against prisoners who make complaints, lawsuit claims

By 6 hours ago
  • Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
    Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
    Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

The Missouri Department of Corrections allegedly retaliates against prisoners who file complaints against prison guards and other officials, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Filed in St. Louis County Court by the MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis, the lawsuit claims inmates who file complaints regularly have their cells searched, are denied privacy for telephone calls and lawyer visits and, in some cases, are transferred to facilities greater distances away from their families.

The state agency, which said it doesn't comment on pending litigation, has been beset by negative publicity and increased scrutiny for nearly a year.The department settled several lawsuits with employees who said they were harassed and retaliated against by supervisors and coworkers.

The suit also said some inmates experienced retaliation for meeting with attorneys to complain about their living conditions and for seeking legal action over their constitutional rights.

Amy Breihan, a MacArthur Justice Center attorney, said the corrections department has violated her clients’ constitutional rights.

She pointed to plaintiff Tillman Smith, who she claims was denied access to complaint forms at the Eastern Correctional Center in St. Louis County. He had voiced concerns about the lack of hot water in a kitchen facility, and later transferred to the Tipton Correctional Center, which is about 140 miles west, in Moniteau County, west of Jefferson City.

“Unfortunately, these incidents that are detailed in the lawsuit don’t appear to be isolated events,” she said. “(They are) something that our clients encounter with some frequency, and it’s very troubling for us … The message is that if you are a squeaky wheel or if you try to stand up for what is right, you’re going to be punished for it.”

Top Stories
Missouri Department of Corrections
MacArthur Justice Center

Secret sedative: How Missouri uses pentobarbital in executions

By Aug 18, 2017
An illustration of Missouri death-row inmate Marcellus Williams.
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri will use two of its 34 vials of the sedative pentobarbital on Tuesday when it executes Marcellus Williams, who was convicted in the 1998 killing of Felicia Gayle, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter.

The state has enough pentobarbital for 17 executions, Williams’ included, according to a document obtained by St. Louis Public Radio. No one except the state of Missouri knows where the stockpile comes from, despite lawsuits from inmates and media outlets.

Missouri Gov. Greitens to join other state leaders in drawing attention to corrections workers

By Aug 14, 2017
Gov. Eric Greitens greets guests at this residence after being sworn in on Jan. 9, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has jogged with soldiers, done push-ups with state troopers and rolled up hoses with firefighters since becoming governor of Missouri.

On Monday, he'll serve food to prison inmates near Jefferson City.

It's part of an initiative that eight governors, Republicans and Democrats, a lieutenant governor and an attorney general will take part in this week as a way to understand the needs of prison workers. The push is backed by the U.S. Justice Department, the National Reentry Resource Center and the Association of State Correctional Administrators.

Hep C Lawsuit Against Missouri Prison System To Go Forward As Class Action

By Jul 31, 2017

A lawsuit alleging the Missouri Department of Corrections systematically denies medical treatment to prisoners with chronic hepatitis C has taken a big leap forward after a judge certified it as a class action.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey last week ruled that the lawsuit, which was filed in December, meets all the requirements for class certification, including numerous plaintiffs and common issues of law and fact.

Suggested reforms for Missouri Department of Corrections slow to take hold

By Jun 15, 2017
Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Corrections Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
File photo | Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

The new leaders of the Missouri Department of Corrections say they’re working to shake off the negative image due to numerous lawsuits filed in the last five years by current and former corrections officers, who alleged widespread harassment, intimidation and retaliation.

Gov. Eric Greitens made a brief call to reform the agency after he took office and brought in a new director, Anne Precythe. And last month, a House subcommittee released a list of recommendations to address the agency’s issues. But some corrections officers say things won’t change until some of the current supervisors and high-ranking officers are fired.  

Missouri corrections worker: Nepotism, fraternization rampant in agency

By Feb 23, 2017
A Missouri House subcommittee is investigating claims of harassment and retaliation at the state Department of Corrections. Photo taken in mid-February 2017.
File photo | Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

A longtime Missouri Department of Corrections employee says the agency is rampant with nepotism and fraternization.

Travis Case, who works at the northeast Missouri correctional facility at Bowling Green, testified Thursday in front of the Missouri House subcommittee on Corrections, Workforce Environment and Conduct. That panel is investigating allegations of harassment and retaliation against department employees by supervisors and coworkers.